Dundalk RFC hit for 50 by Co Carlow as poor start to the season continues

Dundalk RFC were put to the sword on Sunday as they were beaten 50-17 away to a very strong Co Carlow outfit. It was the biggest win in nine years in the Leinster League for the home side. For Dundalk, though, it’s 95 points conceded over two games in back-to-back heavy defeats.

The hosts ran in eight tries in a very one-sided fixture and Dundalk could only manage three meaning they left Oak Park with zero points. The result leaves Ciarán McCabe’s side second bottom, albeit with a five-point cushion to bottom team Longford. The gap to mid-table isn’t insurmountable by any stretch and if Dundalk can string together some wins, they’ll move up the table. The thoughts of promotion, though, might be over for this season.

The sides were level at seven points apiece inside the opening 10 minutes. Carlow went over first before Andrew Williams made a line break to go over. Darragh Conroy kicked the conversion. But that was as good as it was going to get for the visitors.

Carlow ran in another three tries before half-time to wrap up a bonus point and take a huge step towards winning the game, the score was 24-7 at the break.

The Midlanders stretched their lead early in the second half and with Dundalk struggling at the breakdown, Carlow took full advantage. McCabe’s team then went through a small purple patch as they tacked on two tries in quick succession.

Jack Connolly and Andrew Williams both crossed the line; however, the two conversions were missed as 31-17 was the closest that Dundalk would get. The home side ran in three more tries in the closing stages to heap more misery on Dundalk. At this stage the skies had opened up to really add salt to Dundalk’s injury. The visitors pack never got going, in the build-up to the game the feeling was that this could be a potent weapon but on Sunday they were very much out muscled.

It doesn’t get any easier for Dundalk as they welcome Tullow to Mill Road on Sunday. The Carlow club have only lost twice so far this season and they will travel on the back of a bonus point win at home to Longford.

Dundalk are still looking for their first win at home and they will need to regroup for another tough Division 1B clash. Kick-off on Sunday is 2:30pm at Mill Road.

Dundalk RFC: Darragh Conroy, Timmy Connolly, Flynn Kieran, Johnny Williams, Jack Connolly, Colin Corkery, James O’Connell, Simon O’Shea, Zak Coen, Robbie Farrell, Eoin Sullivan, Greg Whatley, Mark Rowntree, Laurence Steen, Tiernan Gonnelly. Replacements: Conor Williams, Ben Mortimer, Kamva Mgwali, Andrew Williams, Stephen Murphy.