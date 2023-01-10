Dundalk RFC head coach Dave Fearon on crucial league trip to Cill Dara – ‘This is the most important game’

It will be a season defining month for Dundalk RFC as they re-start their league campaign with arguably their biggest game to date.

Dave Fearon’s team travel to Kildare town on Sunday to face Cill Dara, a side who sit in the relegation play-off spot, just one point behind Dundalk.

“We have three games back-to-back and by the end of January it will tell the tale of our season and where we’re going to be, if we’re going to be in the top-four or if we’re going to be struggling down at the bottom, so the pressure is on,” he began.

“Obviously, this is the most important game as we can look to open a gap to Cill Dara and that’s our main focus,” added Fearon.

Dundak hosted Cill Dara in their first home game of the season, losing by five points and the Dundalk head coach says they certainly owe them one.

“It’s going to be a tough slog against Cill Dara anyway, they are a very forward orientated team and we played them at the start of the season, really we should have beaten them. We were short a couple of props for the first few games and it really cost us in that game in particular. If we had a scrum I think we would have put them away fairly easily but our scrum really cost us that day.

“Christmas probably came at the wrong time for us,” he said. “We had a good win over Athy just before the break and we beat Tullow previously and were coming into good form.”

Dundalk had an excellent tune-up game on Friday night as they narrowly lost in the McGowan Cup final at home to AIL side Skerries RFC. While Dundalk went down 17-19, they missed a penalty right at the death to secure some silverware, but that won’t disappoint Fearon too much as he was delighted with the blow out.

“It was a good performance, particularly with the squad we could pick from, we have a lot of injuries at the moment and we didn’t want to risk some guys so we gave them a week off as realistically Sunday’s game is more important.

“It was good to get the Christmas out of our legs before we head into this three week block, so it came at a really good time for us. It would have been nice to get the win in the end, but cest la vie,” he said.

The hope and expectation for Sunday is for Dundalk to have a much stronger squad with players returning from injury and some from holiday’s over the festive period.

While a top-two finish is mathematically possible, Fearon is much more pragmatic and he will be targeting a top four spot, “It’s such a tough division, the last time we were here, I was a player and I think it took us six or seven years to get out of it.”