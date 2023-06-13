Dundalk RFC confirm Pat Kenny as new head coach

The Wicklow-native, who lives in Ardee, comes to Mill Road with a strong reputation having previously been involved Leinster Rugby as a Community Development Officer and Clongowes Wood College, where he coached at both JCT and SCT level, as well AIL level with both Navan and Old Belvedere.

He will be assisted by Colin Corkery, who takes up the role as backs coach, and John McDonnell, who will serve as team manager, moving from the same role he held with last year’s U18.5s, who managed to secure the club’s first-ever U18.5 Leinster Premier Division title.

Dundalk have not performed to their ability in recent years and were locked in a relegation battle in Division 1B of the Leinster league last term having been relegated from the top-flight a season earlier. After a period of time in Division 1B, all efforts are now being put towards fighting for promotion back to Division 1A.

But there is now a fresh emphasis on retaining players who have come through the club’s youth structures, which have produced some fine underage teams in the past decade, none more impressive than the aforementioned U18.5s, who have been earmarked for senior careers at Dundalk in the future.

Kenny met with committee members and players at Mill Road on Monday night and there is hope that he will coax some former stars back into the fold, as well as attracting others into the club from elsewhere.