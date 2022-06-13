Dundalk golfer basks in ‘amazing’ win with Team Ireland

Brendan Lawlor was a star performer as Ireland won the 2022 European Team Championship for Golfers with a Disability competition on Belgium's Koksjide Golf Ter Hille course last week.

The Louth Villager hit the best score of the final day with a birdie on the final hole, having eagled the seventh with a cracking, 150-yard iron shot.

A strong Irish team, that also included Ballinasloe's Aidan Grenham, County Sligo clubman Alan Gaynor and Conor Stone of Carton House, won by 25 shots at the finish having led by one after the opening round.

It was on Thursday where, ultimately, Team Ireland made their move, Lawlor and Aidan Grenham hitting an incredible -8 to give the winners a 16-shot cushion moving into day three.

"It was amazing," Lawlor, who plays locally at Dundalk, told the Argus.

"It was nice to win as a team – the camaraderie between the boys, and just representing your country at that level, was pretty special and I look forward to doing it again."

Neil Manchip, coach of former British Open champion Shane Lowry, was part of the travelling contingent working with Lawlor and co.