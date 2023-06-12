Dundalk Golf Club marks important milestone

The team competition to mark the centenary of Dundalk Golf Club’s move to Blackrock was sponsored by Carlingford Nursing Home and Rosetta Herr, Chief Operations Officer with Evergreen Care, is pictured with Captain Noel Reid and Lady Captain Briege Renaghan.

Dundalk Golf Club recently marked an important milestone in the club’s history when it staged a team competition for members to mark the centenary of the club’s move to its present location and the creation of the first 18-hole course in the area.

When the club was formed in 1905, its home was a nine-hole course at Deer Park on the Carrickmacross Road, a few hundred metres from Oriel Park, the present day home of Dundalk Football Club.

However, Deer Park was only available seven months of the year because the landowner grazed cattle on it from May to September leaving only seven months of the year for golf.

In August 1922, the club agreed at an Extraordinary General Meeting in Dundalk Town Hall to lease lands at Blackrock which would deliver an 18 hole, all-year round, golf course and formed a limited company to raise the money to build the course and provide a proper clubhouse.

The new layout was designed by two of the country’s leading professional golfers at the time, Tom Shannon of Portmarnock and James Martin of Milltown, both of whom had worked in Dundalk earlier in their careers. With the help the members and club professional Michael Bailey and his course staff nine holes were available for play in November 1922 with the 18 holes being completed in 2023.

The new course was 6,069 yards long with a par of 78, and included a few par six holes. Over the years it has seen the likes of James Braid, Peter Allis, Dave Thomas. Eddie Connaughton and Ken Kearney come in and make various improvements. It is now rated as one of the best members’ layouts in Ireland with its par 72 championship course measuring 6,754 yards

The centenary competition attracted a full timesheet and was sponsored by Carlingford Nursing Home, a member of the Evergreen group. The winners with a super score of 98pts were Seamus Kelly, Richard Barry, David Corrigan and Anthony McGuinness who had six points to spare over a team that featured Club President Paul O’Reilly.