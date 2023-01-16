Dundalk FC deep in relegation scrap after slender loss to Cill Dara

Speaking ahead of the game, head coach Dave Fearon talked about how this month was key to defining the remainder of the season for his team. A win on Sunday would have given Dundalk hope of a top four push, a defeat, well it’s now a push to avoid a bottom two finish.

Last Friday was the 13th, a day of misfortune and woe and Dundalk RFC can be forgiven for thinking their Cill Dara clash took place on that cursed day as opposed to two days later on the non-descript 15th.

A one-point defeat puts the Mill Road side well and truly in a relegation scrap as they slip to second bottom, two points behind Cill Dara.

Playing into a stiff breeze on Sunday at Silken Thomas Park, Darragh Conroy split the posts inside five minutes to put the visitors 3-0 ahead. Things got better for Dundalk when the hosts were reduced to 14 men following a yellow card. Then, completely against the run of play, a scrum on the Cill Dara five-metre line saw a loose pass intercepted and the hosts’ flanker rank 90m to touch down and make it 5-3. A missed conversion offered Dundalk a slight respite.

Dundalk responded via Conroy’s boot soon after to make it a 5-6 game and Dundalk once again controlled possession. But a crooked line-out saw the hosts awarded a scrum and from that they went through three phases before going over for the game’s second try. This time the Kildare team tacked on the extra two points.

Cill Dara would get their third try just before half-time in another sucker punch to Dundalk. On this occasion, though, the hosts stretched the Dundalk cover before going over and the visitors trailed by 17-6 at the break. A case of good attacking play rather than poor Dundalk defending.

Dundalk would play into a stiff breeze in the second half but that wind died down soon after the restart. But it was the Louth side who made the best start to the second half when Conor Hennessey went over at the corner after some nice build-up play. Dundalk went through the phases going from one end to the other before Hennessey squeezed in at the corner.

It was a tough kick for Conroy with the breeze dragging the ball wide. The visitors then scored a second try shortly after. They put pressure on the Cill Dara scrum and forced a turnover allowing James O’Connell score. Again the angle proved too great for Conroy as he kicked wide and the 11-point gap at half-time was now just a single point with over 20 minutes to play.

The teams then exchanged penalties to make it 20-19 with 15 minutes left. Cill Dara were just the better team in that final period and they controlled the ball well as Dundalk really had no chances of note and the finished on the wrong side of the 20-19 scoreline.

Dundalk’s first home game of 2023 see’s them welcome league leaders Wicklow to Mill Road on Sunday for a 2:30pm start.

Dundalk: Colin Corkery, Darragh Conroy, Jack Connolly, Johnny Williams, Derek Williams, Conor Hennessy, James O'Connell, Conor Williams, Seán Arrowsmith, Robbie Farrrell, Ciarán Callaghan, Greg Whatley, Jamie Rafferty, Laurence Steen, Kamva Mgwali.