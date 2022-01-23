Dundalk fall in last quarter of Leinster League clash with Monkstown

Dundalk conceded three second half tries to go down to league leaders Monkstown in Dublin on Saturday.

Despite drawing on terms shortly after half-time, and being more than a match for the lofty hosts for an hour, the Mill Road men lost Derek Williams to a yellow card inside the last quarter as the winners began to exert their superiority over proceedings.

Buoyed by last week’s win at home to Suttonians, Dundalk opened brightly but into the gentle breeze, out-half Ultan Murphy misfired with two kicks inside 10 minutes.

And the spurned opportunities would prove costly when, having moved 3-0 in front, Monkstown registered a maximum off a well-worked line-out.

The winners saw their winger sent to the bin following a tackle on Andrew Williams, however, and this gave Dundalk a platform from which they closed the gap. Scrum-half Jack Hughes went over, beneath the posts, and with Murphy converting, Dave Fearon’s side trailed by just three at the interval, 10-7.

Dundalk carried their strong finish into the second half and forced a penalty from a scrum which Murphy slotted between the uprights for a draw match.

With victory there for the taking, a physical battle broke out with plenty of strong defensive play on both sides.

Though, just past the hour, Monkstown burrowed over the try-line, moving 15-10 in front, and Williams’ yellow came at a time when Dundalk were being put under considerable pressure.

The gap was stretched to 22-10 before a late penalty try completed the set for Monkstown.

Dundalk, meanwhile, must recover for their home clash with Seapoint on Saturday.

Dundalk: Stephen McGovern, Zac Coan, Simon O’Shea; Ben Mortimer, Enda Murphy; Eoin Sullivan, Laurence Steen, Tiernan Gonnelly; Jack Hughes, Ultan Murphy; Dave Symons, Derek Williams; Andrew Williams, Jack Cassidy, Robert Williams

Reps: Robert Farrell, Ryan McShane, Darragh Maher, Darragh Conroy, Conor Hennessy