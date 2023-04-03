Dundalk Dynamites Basketball Club win eight titles in remarkable return season

What a great season it has been for Dynamites Basketball Club in Dundalk.

Having entered the North-East Basketball League after a long break due to Covid, Dynamites’ U18 girls team returned to winning ways and won the league and top fours double for 2023 with Julie McLoughlin also picking up the MVP award in the finals.

The U16 girls and U14 girls also won the league and will now play for the double. A hat-trick of league titles and a great year for girls’ basketball in Dundalk.

Dynamites’ international coach Orla Brennan was delighted that all their efforts throughout the season paid off,

“What an amazing year for girls’ basketball in Dundalk and especially for this wonderful development club” she said. “To have the Irish women’s international soccer team manager Vera Pauw wishing the girls all the best in the finals was a wonderful surprise and her words motivated the girls to perform to their best.”

Irish soccer legend Paula Gorham attended the finals, which were played in Dromiskin, and presented the teams with their league trophies and medals.

Not to be outdone, Dynamites’ U18 boys finished second in their league and capped off a great season by winning the top fours, beating Dunshaughlin Rockets, the league winners, in the final.

This is the first year where the U14 and U12 boys competed in the leagues. The U14s finished second, while the U12s came third, losing out to Drogheda Wolves by just one point.

Due to Covid, Dynamites did not participated in the North-East Basketball League last season, which gave them time to develop their younger teams, especially boys, and entered four teams into the juvenile section.

MVP Seán Kearney was over the moon with his award, having been presented recently, and thanked everyone for giving him such a great opportunity to develop within the club.

The success of this year would not have been achieved if it was not for an amazing, hard-working committee, team managers, assistant coaches and coaches.

If you would like to join Dynamites Basketball Club, contact one of our committee or message us on Facebook.

Dynamites will also hold an Easter basketball camp for three days, starting on April 5. See the club’s Facebook page for more details.