Dundalk dumped out of Towns’ Cup despite battling display against Carlow

While Dundalk RFC exited the Towns’ Cup on Sunday, the manner of their defeat will give them confidence as they again host Carlow in a league clash on Sunday.

Speaking before the game, head coach Dave Fearon talked about possibly of holding something in reserve for the league game next Sunday but after 15 minutes, they were going toe-to-toe with the midlanders. Despite the game being scoreless, it was a tight, intriguing contest but it was Carlow who got the game’s first points via the kicking tee. A Dundalk knock-on provided the platform for the visitors to score. It was the second shot at goal for the away team, who missed their first kick.

Dundalk then played to their strengths, their set-piece game put Carlow under pressure and on the half-hour, prop Conor Williams went over for the match’s first try.

Two converted tries either side of half-time really took the wind out of Dundalk’s sails as Carlow went 17-5 ahead. Johnny Williams’ sin-binning on 35 minutes didn’t help the home team and the visitors exploited holes in clinical fashion to take a commanding lead.

But just 10 minutes after conceding, Dundalk hit back through Seán Arrowsmith as he found a gap to make it 17-10. While the conversion was wide, Dundalk were within striking distance. But the indiscipline from the first half cost them again and poor handling saw Carlow presented with a very kickable penalty to go 20-10 ahead.

With the contest’s last play, Kamva Mgwali was put through to score but it was only a consolation for the home team. Dundalk’s handling will have to improve if they are to beat Carlow on Sunday but their fightback at the end will give them cause for hope.

The Barrowsiders were expected to prioritise this game more as they are very much mid-table in the league. Given they put 50 points on Dundalk in their last league meeting, Sunday’s Cup game is a sign of improvement on the home side’s part. All three teams battling against relegation in Division 1B lost in the Towns’ Cup at the weekend, so no-one will now have a distraction as the season enters its most pivotal stage.

Dundalk RFC: Conor Hennessey, Timmy Connolly, Jack Connolly, Jonny Williams, Luke Andrews-Walsh, Derek Williams, Conor Williams, Sean Arrowsmith, Robbie Farrell, Kamva Mgwali, Greg Whatley, Mark Rowntree, Laurence Steen, Tiernan Gonnelly. Replacements: Simon O’Shea, Jamie Rafferty, Robin McGee, Stephen Arrowsmith, James O’Connell.