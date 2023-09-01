Dundalk driver Noel Roddy wins at Silverstone

Dundalk racing driver Noel Roddy showed that he has lost none of the speed and skill that marked him out as one of the quickest and talented drivers of his generation at the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit recently.

After two disappointing races at Mondello Park in early August, where Noel was taken out in an accident while challenging for the race lead, Noel headed for the Silverstone Classic Festival meeting, which is the second biggest car meeting to be held at Silverstone after the British Grand Prix, hoping for a change in luck.

Noel's John Naylor-owned FF2000 Van Diemen, which is decked out in the retro ‘Ola’ colour scheme of Tommy Byrne from 1981, was entered into the Derek Bell Cup races on Saturday and Sunday. Noel was sidelined with an electrical issue in Saturday's race but took an excellent victory in Sunday's race to win the Derek Bell Cup (Invitational Trophy).

He would like to thank sponsors Brian Hearty Transport, M&M Tyres, National Tile and TDR Performance.