Dundalk Cricket Club gearing up for new league season

After coming second in the 2022 season, Dundalk Cricket Club (DCC) is gearing up to win the league, make cricket more accessible to everyone and spread the sport to all.

Last term was a very successful one for Dundalk. They returned to action after a three-year break from league competition due to many challenges. The club had to shutdown due to Covid, was subjected to multiple instances of vandalism, and faced tough financial challenges with no membership fees to bank on.

Despite all these hurdles, the club’s committee and playing members showed great resilience and bounced back, using innovative ways to keep afloat. This included multiple digital fundraising efforts, sponsorships and immense help from local businesses and institutions.

Last year, Dundalk had a total of 12 league games and six T20 matches. A few of these were no-results due to bad weather as rain ruined the fun. The club finished as runners-up in the league with some very impressive scores throughout the season.

Indeed, Dundalk was the only team in its league to cross the 300 runs mark, not once but twice. Key highlights were the top score of 321/9 vs Malahide 5 and chasing down 250 runs in 30 overs against Adamstown 5.

Had it not been for a few of their games being cancelled due to rain, they would surely have been a force to reckon with and taken the league cup. Capitalising on such strong performances in the previous season and growing interest in the game especially from those new to the sport, youth and female players, Dundalk CC decided to enter two teams in the league for 2023.

The first-team will give skilled players an opportunity to play highly competitive cricket, while the second-team will be ideal for those who want to return to the sport and enjoy it again. It will also be a talent pool for players to graduate on to the first-team.

DCC is keen to find talented young players from local schools to join. DCC will be starting their youth training programme from mid-May so invites all young players to sign up. The club will also host friendly games which are suited for those new to the game or those who just want to enjoy it in a social setting without the competitive nature.

With the first league game round the corner, the club already has an impressive membership of 37 players and welcomes everyone come forward and join. There are more than 40 games to be played between now and September so there is enough opportunity for everyone to enjoy the game.

Cricket is a growing sport in Ireland and is now easily accessible within Dundalk. The club has a very diverse member base and welcomes everyone, from all ages and walks of life.

Last week, Dundalk Cricket were also delighted to unveil their league games' white kit. They would like to thank The Grafton Barber for being their prime league games sponsor. They also showcased their T20 coloured kit courtesy of their T20 games local sponsors, Marhaba Food Store, Phones X2, Sitar Indian Restaurant and Therapeuc Touch.

Dundalk Cricket Club is a locally run club by members and heavily relies on club memberships and local sponsorships to manage the day-to-day operations of the club. The club is located off Carrickmacross Road in Hiney Park, just behind Oriel Park.

Dundalk Grammar School, who rent the ground to the club, have recently completed a lot of ground improvements. The club has practice and coaching during weekday evenings and some weekends with games being held on the weekends.

The first-team will be competing in Division 13 and second-team in Division 19. Visit www.dundalkcricket.com to find out more and send them an email at contact@dundalkcricket.com to show your interest in the game of cricket.

We would like to wish them all the best for the first game and the whole season.