Duleek darts star Keane Barry bows out of PDC World Championship

Duleek-native Keane Barry suffered an early – and disappointing – exit from the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace last Wednesday night.

Caoimhín Reilly

The 20-year-old went down, 3-1, to South Africa’s Grant Sampson on opening night in London.

Barry averaged less than 80 with 56 his highest checkout in the first round defeat.

“Gutted with my World Championship performance this year,” the Meath man wrote on Twitter.

"There is (sic) no excuses. I just didn’t feel right at all. I will learn from this and go again. Thank you to everyone for all the support.”

Barry advanced to round two a year ago when Welsh major winner Jonny Clayton ended his march. 

