Drogheda’s scare for the champions

DROGHEDA’s men’s team gave double cup champions Cathal Brugha a huge scare before eventually going down 12-9 in their National League Division 1 opener in the National Aquatic Centre.

This Drogheda team were only promoted to the top flight last year, and with an average age of only 22 they must be the best up and coming team in the country at the moment.

Through quarters one to three, the highly tuned Drogheda outfit matched the champions goal for goal and it was only in the last five minutes of the match when the more experienced Belfast side Cathal Brugha pulled through.

Six of the nine Drogheda goals were scored by Drogheda natives - namely Andrew Healy (3), Tadgh Kelly (2) and Luke Callaghan (2) - and the other three came from Dublin-based players Isa Aljunied, Hudson Grieve and Simon Heffernan.

Next up for the Boynesiders is a trip to Galway to face Corrib, the beaten finalists in the last two seasons’ cup competitions.