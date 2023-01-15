Drogheda Wolves suffer from Cup exit hangover in home league loss against Team North-West

Whether it was the Cup semi-final hangover or something else, Wolves just never really got going in this, just their second home defeat of the season on Saturday night.

Make no mistake, this was an upset with the Donegal-based outfit coming into the game with just two wins in 10 games played.

Wolves entered with those stats in reverse. The form book saw this as a ninth win for Wolves. But it was the visitors who looked more assured in all areas of the game. Caught cold early on, Wolves trailed 15-24 going into the second quarter where they finally sprang to life and closed the half just trailing by one basket, 36-38.

Steven Safo got 14 of his 16 points in the first half. Wolves’ new signing Lemmy Howard had started Wolves scoring and totalled 18 points for the game on his league debut, including two thunderous dunks.

But Wolves’ superior play dwindled away in each of the third and fourth quarters. Despite an impressive second half scoring tally of 20 points by Tiago Pereira, the hosts couldn’t sustain the momentum they needed and North-West snatched the deserved win with impressive shooting that totalled 12 three-pointers to Wolves’ seven.

With the Cup final set for this weekend, the Drogheda team will have time to prepare for their next match, which is away to the Cup finalists, Ulster University, in Belfast in 10 days’ time.

DROGHEDA WOLVES: Pádraig McGroggan 5, Lemmy Howard 18, Steven Safo 16,Tiago Pereira 20, Mark Bodnar, Wede Esajobor 5, Rob Sullivan, Denzel Ebose, Max Tyndall, Dev Coleman, Finn Walsh, Jakob Malecki, Shalom Matuluko.