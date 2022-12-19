Drogheda Wolves score superb win in Limerick

Limerick Sport Eagles 82

Drogheda Wolves 87

Wolves closed out the first half of their season with an impressive win away in Limerick, sending Eagles to just their second defeat of the season.

It was a performance that coach Dave Biggins will be particularly pleased with where the scoring momentum in the game was with Wolves before it swung to Eagles and then Wolves grabbed it back and closed out the win with controlled, measured play to grab the three points.

Five players scored in double figures with Brendon Gooch, Rob Sullivan and Steven Safo all getting 15 points. DeAndrey Robinson top-scored with 17 points. There was so much more to please Wolves fans in the game, Eagles couldn’t live with Wolves’ hot shooting in the first half, which included 10 three-pointers, including three from beyond the arc in 70 seconds by Rob Sullivan.

Wolves closed the first quarter 33-21 to the good and held Eagles to 15 points in the second quarter to go 58-36 up at half-time.

Then, Wolves wobbled, the scoring dried up and Eagles went into the final quarter trailing the Boynesiders by just nine points. Wolves felt the pressure even more in the fourth as Eagles made good on home advantage to narrow Wolves lead to just a single score.

That’s when Mark Bodnar, who had 10 points, took over the game and with two minutes 25 seconds left in the game, the Ukrainian had dished three assists to Robinson at the rim to secure a deserved win that the whole team celebrated.

Next up for Wolves is the trip to Cork on January 7 where they face old rivals Tolka in the President’s Cup semi-final.

Wolves:Tiago Pereira 8, Mark Bodnar 10, Brendon Gooch 15, Deandrey Robinson 17, Rob Sullivan 15, Steven Safo 15, Wede Esajobor, Paul Adedeji, Max Tyndall, Shalom Matuluko.