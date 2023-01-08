Drogheda Wolves come up short in President’s Cup semi-final clash in Cork

Drogheda Wolves’ Cup run was stopped at the semi-final stage in Cork at the weekend when they lost to arch-rivals Tolka Rovers by just eight points in the President’s Cup.

Coach Dave Biggins had a bit of juggling to do with his team line-up going into the game. New American recruit Lemmie Howard was playing his first competitive match, having arrived in Ireland a few days earlier, replacing Brendon Gooch and DeAndrey Robinson who have returned to the US.

Even so, Wolves were up for it and matched Tolka well in the first quarter. The Dubliners still led 23-19 at the end of the first. Midway through the second quarter, Wolves hit a dry scoring patch and Tolka pushed out to a 46-34 lead despite excellent play by Steven Safo and captain Podge McGroggan.

The third quarter became a defensive arm wrestle which saw Tolka out score the Drogheda team by five but the game wasn’t quite done yet. A full court pressure by Wede Esajobor, Rob Sullivan, Tiago Pereira and Max Tyndall brought Wolves back into it.

Sullivan’s three-pointer rimmed out with 10 points between the sides with a minute remaining and the Dubliners breathed easier again. Tolka then saw out the game with a deserved win and go on to face Ulster University in the final.

On Saturday, January 14, Wolves host Team North West from Letterkenny and will look to improve their impressive league record of eight wins in 10 games, which has the Boynesiders right in the mix at the top of the division and conference table