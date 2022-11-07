Drogheda set-up mouth-watering President’s Cup tie with Limerick

Drogheda Wolves. 76

Waterford Vikings. 67

Wolves will host Limerick Celtics next month in the quarter-finals of the President’s Cup after a hard-earned home win over Waterford at the weekend.

It’s a mouth-watering tie in prospect as both Wolves and Celtics have started well this season with four wins from five games played at the top of the Division 1 table.

To get there Wolves hard to work really hard to see off a much-improved Waterford side. The south-east team were way off the pace when Wolves beat them easily at the start of the season in the league but this was a different game altogether. There was rarely more than a couple of points between the sides with the Drogheda team earning the win with important plays when they were needed.

Wolves closed the first quarter leading by 25-18 with Tiago Pereira getting off to a fast start for Wolves hitting nine points from beyond the three-point arc in the quarter. He went on to add two more three pointers in a team game high of 22 points. Brendon Gooch added a couple of three pointers himself on his 15 point tally.

Wolves closed the first half leading 49-44 and the gap stayed at just five points going into the final quarter. That’s when the excellent ball pressure defence by Wolves kicked in as they allowed just nine points in the final ten minutes with excellent team defence led by team captain Podge McGroggan, Pereira and Deandre Robinson to seal the win and book Wolves place in the quarter-finals.

It’s back to league action next Saturday when Wolves travel to Donegal to take on the north westerners. Tip-off in Letterkenny is 5pm

WOLVES: Brendan Gooch 15, Tiago Pereira 22, Deandrey Robinson 9, Adam Mulally 11, Steven Safo 5, Pádraig McGroggan, Mark Bodnar, Denzel Ebose, Paul Adedeji, Max Tyndall, Shalom Matuluko.