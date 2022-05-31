‘Drogheda duo didn’t get luck of the draw at Euros’

Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family BC) grapples with his opponent Ergyunal Sebahtin of Bulgaria during their 48kg bout at the European Championships in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo by Hrach Khachatryan/Sportsfile

Holy Family Drogheda clubman Eugene McKeever in action against Vakjid Abbasvo of Serbia during last week's EUBC Elite Men's European Boxing Championship in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo by Hrach Khachatryan/Sportsfile

RICKY Nesbitt and Eugene McKeever are guaranteed a warm welcome when they return to training at Holy Family BC in Ballsgrove on Thursday despite making early exits from last week’s European Championships in Armenia.

Mullaghbawn native McKeever, fighting in the welterweight division, went the distance with second seed Vakhid Abbasov of Serbia in their round-of-16 contest on Thursday but lost out on a unanimous 5-0 verdict to the eventual European champion.

And it was a similar story for Dundalk man Nesbitt (26) who got a bye to the 48kg quarter-finals where he was just one win from securing a medal. However, Bulgaria’s Ergyunal Sebahtin - the eventual beaten finalist - proved much too strong and again the unanimous verdict went against the Holy Family clubman.

In a week where Ireland fared well overall at the championships in Yerevan, with Galway’s Gabriel Dossen leading the way with a gold medal, it was a disappointing outcome for the local duo, but Holy Family BC chairman Jim Gorman feels that they did themselves, their club and their country proud.

“I would say that they performed super in the ring and boxed above themselves,” he said, speaking on Tuesday.

“The two boys that beat them went on and won medals, so they were a bit unlucky with the draw to meet the best in the competition in the first round.

“They both had expectations for a medal and the hope was that they wouldn’t get the top seeds, start with a handy draw and make it closer to the finals.

“They are two very dedicated lads who went to the Worlds and the Europeans, and Eugene is going to the Commonwealth Games as well which is a big competition he’ll be hoping to come out of with a medal.

“They’re due back in Dublin tomorrow (Wednesday) and no doubt they will be back into the club to train on Thursday as usual.”

Meanwhile, there are high hopes for two other promising boxers in Holy Family in Christopher O’Reilly and Drogheda native Adam McKenna and overall there’s great optimism in a club where between 60 and 70 boxers are training regularly.

Paying tribute to the team that looks after them, chairman Gorman said: “It’s a long, long season and I think great credit must go to head coach Damien McKenna and the great team of coaches we have at the club.

“It’s hard work and dedication involved and the club got a serious knock losing our esteemed secretary Peter Darcy a few weeks ago, and committee man Joe Donnelly.

“We will remember them and keep the show on the road.”