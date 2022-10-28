Drogheda cuemaster Cormac Kerr and co conquer the world in Killarney

Cormac Kerr, who was part of the Ireland eight-ball pool team that won the World U25 title in Killarney this week.

DROGHEDA’S Cormac Kerr has added yet another World crown to his CV after landing the U25 Team title with Ireland at this week’s World Eightball Pool Federation Championships in Killarney.

The Gleneagle Hotel hosted the first World Championships since 2019, with more than 400 players from 16 countries converging on the Kerry venue for nine days of competition, and in the group stage of the U25 competition Ireland ‘A’ enjoyed victories over England’s A and B teams, Northern Ireland, France and Malta to finish comfortably in the top four and qualify for the semi-finals.

Kerr then helped his team squeeze past their French counterparts on a 5-4 scoreline before repeating their earlier win over Malta in the decider, 5-3.

Cormac was joined in the all-conquering team by Tyler O’Connor, Morgan Thomas, Ben Doyle and Adam Maher and they were managed by Mark Scally.

In the U25 Singles championship Kerr won his first-round match against Malta’s Dejan Grech 6-3 but then exited at the last-16 stage following a 6-3 loss at the hands of Dale Booth (Northern Ireland). For Booth that was a sweet victory as Kerr had beaten him in the Irish U25 final at the same venue back in the summer.

Kerr (22) was also entered into the World Senior Singles but went down 7-5 to England’s John Roe in the second round of qualifiers. Roe then progressed through three further rounds before losing to the eventual World champion Ronan McCarthy.