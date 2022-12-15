Drogheda claim a major scalp in the National League

The Drogheda men's team who enjoyed a brilliant win over Sandycove in Division 1 of the National League.

DROGHEDA’s senior men’s water polo team are going into the festive break on the biggest of highs after achieving what was arguably the most impressive win in their 40-year history.

The Boynesiders overcame multiple National and provincial champions Sandycove 8-6 in a thrilling contest at the National Aquatic Centre to leapfrog their more illustrious opponents and move to fifth in the National Division 1 table.

The victory came the day after the Drogheda club picked up their first silverware of the season.

Having beaten Guinness in the Leinster cup semi-final 48 hours earlier, the Leinster Division 3 team lifted the trophy following a tense 11-10 victory over Half-Moon of south Dublin.

Drogheda’s senior ladies team came up just short in their Leinster decider, going down to the 11-in-a-row champions St Vincents.

However, they bounced back in their last outing before Christmas, defeating North Dublin 11-7 in the National Aquatic Centre to climb to second place in Division 1 of the National League.

No fewer than eight senior team members - male and female - have also been taking part in National Squad training in recent weeks as part of preparations for next summer’s European Championships.