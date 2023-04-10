Drogheda & District contingent have half an eye on Drogheda 10K

Andrea McArdle, Karen Delaney and Helen Dillon pictured at the Brandenburg Gate where the Berlin Half Marathon finished.

With just three weeks to go to what could be regarded as the best and most scenic 10K in the North East, the Drogheda 10K, entries are now above the 1,000 mark and the quiet roads around Oldbridge are a mass of colour as race hopefuls take to the tarmac for some pre-race preparation.

This year’s race is back with a bang and race director Ciara O’Reilly has pulled out all the stops in her quest to make this the most atmospheric event on the local sporting calendar.

With some top-class athletes taking part the course record could be in danger, and young and old are invited to come along to West Street to join in the party atmosphere that the lead man on the microphone, Jim Nolan, will bring to the day.

Further afield, some of Drogheda & District AC’s athletes were testing themselves over the tough-to-run half marathon distance recently at the Berlin event.

The club’s trio of Helen Dillon, Andrea McArdle and Karen Delaney had trained hard and prepared well for this popular race on a course which has seen world best performances in the last few years.

McArdle led the way with her 1:39:22 finish, which was solid running given the weather conditions, and her times will fall further with some shorter distance racing in her legs.

Next in was Delaney in 1:39:55 and her running looks to be on an upward curve at the moment.

Not far behind was Dillon who ran a clever race to cross the line tired but happy with her 1:42:20 time for this iconic race.

Also running the half marathon distance recently, but this time at the Westport event, was Gerry Carroll who ran the undulating course in a remarkable 2:24, which is some going as Gerry is a spritely 76 years old!

Carroll can regularly be seen logging the miles with his early morning 10K runs along the Boyne boardwalk, and he’s the perfect advert for the benefits of running as we age.

No doubt he will be lining up for the Drogheda 10K where he’ll be doing his best to win his age category.

Closer to home, at last Saturday’s Oldbridge Parkrun, Drogheda & District AC’s first finisher in fifth place overall was Colm Prone in 20:17, followed by Paul MacArdle who was 30th in 24:54, while Niall Donnelly was 48th in 27:05, Raymond Hoey came home in 29:25 and Patrick Maher clocked 35:49.

Among the club’s ladies, prolific racer Nuala Reilly was 31st in 24:56, with Jane Glynn 73rd in 30:38.