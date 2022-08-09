Distance no object for Ace athletes

Lorcan Forde-Dunne, Ace AC, wins the Boys U15 race at the Michael Fearon and Kevin Marron road races organised by Glenmore AC. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Sholah Lawrence and Chloe Cooney achieved a notable one-two respectively for Ace AC in the U15 1200m race at the Michael Fearon and Kevin Marron road races organised by Glenmore AC. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

MEMBERS of Ace AC felt it was a privilege to run through the beautiful medieval streets of Carlingford for the annual road race on Friday last.

The beautiful backdrop, sunshine and fish and chips, combined with a bit of running and great support, made for a great evening of road racing.

In the juvenile events Ruairi Cooney finished seventh in the U9 race, Tayo Lawrence was sixth in the boys’ U11 race and Dylan Garcia put in a great effort also.

Lorcan Forde Dunne won the boys’ U15 1200m, with Rhys Clarke performing well too.

Ace girls were dominant in their U15 1200m race as Sholah Lawrence came first, with out-of-age athlete Chloe Cooney close behind in second place and Kate Culhane finishing sixth ahead of Teegan Semple.

Next up was the 5k itself and here Danny Nugent and Neil Culhane both achieved PBs, with Danny winning the U19 race followed closely by Neil in second place. Shea O’Donnell also put in a great run and the trio combined to win the junior boys’ team prize.

Eimear Cooney won the U17 category, and the Ace coaches were out in force too, with Cathal O’Donnell and Debbie Lucey running well and Anne Marie Garcia securing a new PB.

Mediterranean weather arrived over mid Louth on Sunday afternoon for the Ardee Sports Day.

In th U8 60m Muireann Chamass made the final and Victoria Rose Gilbey showed real guts in only her second ever race.

In the U9 60m, Sophie Black and Lucy Reynolds ran well, whilst the boys race saw Ruairi Cooney and Fiachra Murphy compete, with Ruairi qualifying for the final.

Ollie Marron and Dylan Garcia gave it their all in the U10 80m and in the girls’ U11 100m Hannah Black raced hard as always.

U11 boys Oisín Murphy and Charlie Gilbey raced well, and in the girls’ U12 100m Niamh Faulkner qualified for final.

In the girls’ U13 age group Niamh Finnerty, Lauren Faulkner and Naiya Semple competed, with both Naiya and Lauren qualifying for the final.

Chloe Cooney kicked off the medal winning by taking gold in the girls’ U14 100m, an achievement matched by Sholah Lawrence in the U15 race which also featured Kate Culhane. Eimear Cooney completed the ladies sprint medals by taking silver in the U16 race.

In the boys’ U14 and U15 100m Daniel Hanley and Rhys Clarke put in a great effort, whilst in the U16 event Niall Murray kicked off the boys medal winning with a bronze.

Ace athletes had even more success in the longer distances, with Niaya Semple winning bronze in the girls’ U13 600m.

Niaya stuck with the leading group for the whole race and deservedly came home with a medal.

Chloe Cooney won her second gold of the day in the girls’ U14 600m, leading from start to finish.

In the boys’ U14 600m Daniel Hanley went out strong from the start and was rewarded with a bronze medal for his efforts.

In the girls’ U15 800m Sholah Lawrence led the race from start to finish to win her second gold medal of the day, followed closely by Kate Culhane in bronze position.

The U15 boys’ 800m saw Rhys Clarke take a bronze and Niall Murray won silver in the U16 800m.

It was gold for Eimear Cooney in the girls’ 800m, who led from the start, while Isabella Garcia won a bronze medal for her efforts.

Anna Faulkner and Adam Russell each won gold in their respective junior 1500m races.

In field events Tayo Lawrence won a bronze medal in the boys’ U11 long jump and Naiya Semple took silver in the girls’ U13.

The girls’ U17 long jump finished with a silver medal for Eimear Cooney and a bronze medal for Isabella Garcia.

In the boys’ U15 long jump Rhys Clarke won a bronze medal for his efforts and in the Junior Girls shot put Anna Faulkner won a silver.

In the relays, the Ace U9 Girls team – Muireann Chamass, Sophie Black, Lucy Reynolds and Victoria Rose Gilbey – won gold.

The boys’ U11 relay team of Charlie Gilbey, Dylan Garcia, Ollie Marron and Tayo Lawrence missed out on a place in the final by one place and the U13 girls’ Niamh Faulkner, Naiya Semple and Hannah Black also ran very well.

More medals followed when the U15 girls’ team of Chloe Cooney, Kate Culhane, Lauren Faulkner, and Sholah Lawrence took gold.

A mixed U17 team of Niall Murray, Rhys Nolan, Eimear Cooney and Daniel Hanley won silver, with the girls’ U17 team of Isabella Garcia, Sholah Lawrence, Kate Culhane and Chloe Cooney also placing second in their race.