Delighted to be there as two of Dundalk’s female sensations taste medal glory in Birmingham

Seamus O'Hanlon

Seamus O'Hanlon pictured with Tom Grennan at the Commonwealth Games in which there was success for two Dundalk stars. Expand
Seamus O'Hanlon with Dame Kelly Holmes. Expand
Seamus O'Hanlon pictured with Tom Grennan at the Commonwealth Games in which there was success for two Dundalk stars.

Seamus O'Hanlon with Dame Kelly Holmes.

Seamus O'Hanlon with Scottish gold medal winners Eilish McGolgan and Laura Muir.

While many sports fans in the Wee County and the town of Dundalk were concentrating on other matters, two local girls were carving out a piece of sporting history for themselves across the water in Birmingham.

The main sporting focus over the last week or so in County Louth has been the concluding stages of the local GAA leagues, Dundalk and Drogheda's exploits in the Airtricity League and, of course, the return of the cross-channel soccer season.

