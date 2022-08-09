Delighted to be there as two of Dundalk’s female sensations taste medal glory in Birmingham

While many sports fans in the Wee County and the town of Dundalk were concentrating on other matters, two local girls were carving out a piece of sporting history for themselves across the water in Birmingham.

The main sporting focus over the last week or so in County Louth has been the concluding stages of the local GAA leagues, Dundalk and Drogheda's exploits in the Airtricity League and, of course, the return of the cross-channel soccer season.

However Dundalk sporting starlets Kate O’Connor and Amy Broadhurst have trumped all comers with medal-winning performances at the XXII Commonwealth Games.

Heptathlete O’Connor, who is a member of Dundalk St Gerard’s AC, produced an outstanding all-round display to land the silver medal behind England's Katarina Johnson Thompson after two days of gruelling work and effort.

The heptathlon consists of seven events, spread out over two days of competition. Kate produced a personal best on the opening day in both the 100m hurdles and 200m. She also gave impressive performances in the shot putt and high jump to put her in the silver medal position going into the start of day two.

The 21-year-old briefly fell out of the medal positions after a mid-place finish in the long jump before producing another magnificent PB in the javelin with a stunning 51m throw to regain second place.

A fourth place finish in the final event, the 800m, was enough for the Newry-born athlete to claim only Northern Ireland's second-ever athletics medal and first since 1974. Kate is coached by her father, Michael.

In another local link, finishing in third place was Jade O’Dowda, representing England, who is a brother of Irish soccer international Callum. Their grandfather was Brendan O’Dowda, the famous Dundalk-born tenor, who won an All-Ireland minor medal with Louth in 1941.

Dundalk boxer Broadhurst doubled the town's commonwealth medal haul when she went one better than Kate to land Northern Ireland's maiden female boxing gold medal. No stranger to the podium this season, the 25-year-old won World Championship gold in Istanbul back in May.

However, she made light of the favourite’s tag in the lightweight division by defeating Zambian and Nigerian opponents on route to a final win over England’s Gemma Richardson. Formerly trained by her dad Tony, and previously a member of Dealgan Boxing Club, Amy is now fighting out of St Bronagh’s Boxing Club in Rostrevor, Co Down.

Well done, ladies. You've done your town and county proud.

Your writer is penning these lines from the very same Birmingham where I was in attendance at the closing ceremony of the games. I was fortunate enough to meet Commonwealth Games ambassador and double Olympic gold medallist Kelly Holmes, who was very impressed with Northern Ireland's overall team performance.

There was a terrific buzz around the city of Birmingham with lots of green jerseys and tri-colours on display. I also met UK Indie singer Tom Grennan who was performing at the ceremony. Although born and bred in Bedford, Grennan is very proud of his Irish heritage. His father is from Co Offaly and Tom spent most of his childhood summers with relatives in either Offaly or Westmeath.

I played against several of his cousins and relations in the colours of Offaly down through the years and he was very much up-to-date with what was going on back at home. He was hugely disappointed Tomás Ó Sé didn’t get the Offaly manager's job.

While also quite modest about his own footballing exploits, which took him very close to a professional soccer career with Championship side Luton Town and later League Two outfit Stevenage, he, by the sounds of things, appears to have made the correct choice.

I'm over in Birmingham for a club soccer U12 tournament which includes teams such as Man United, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest. One of my lads is playing with St Kevin’s Boys, the North Dublin soccer academy.

An U15 tournament is also taking place at the same time and in goal for the older St Kevin’s Boys side is a son of Westlife's Nicky Byrne. Nicky was seemingly a pretty handy goalkeeper himself as a youngster, spending time at Leeds United before turning to a very successful music career.

Now, I always fancied myself as a bit of a singer – if only I had persisted with the lessons...

Fortunately, I think I made the correct choice also.