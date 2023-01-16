Dearbhla Allen impresses on Ireland team as St Peter’s athlete star on both sides of the Irish Sea

The new year sprung into action with three St Peter’s athletes in action at the weekend.

Dearbhla Allen travelled to Perth in Scotland as part of an Ireland cross-country team having qualified from the National Championships. The course was in the picturesque setting of the grounds of Scone Palace.

This was Dearbhla’s second time to wear the Irish singlet and, without a doubt, her best performance in the green vest to date. Dearbhla put herself in the business-end of the race from the start in what was a tough, challenging course with both soft underfoot conditions and some steep hills.

Dearbhla, along with fellow Louth athlete Eimear Cooney from Ace AC, proved that they can mix it with the best with Dearbhla finishing in fourth place, slightly behind Eimear in third. This was really an unbelievable achievement as the quality of athletes in this race were of the very highest.

While Dearbhla was battling through hills and muck in Scotland, Cian Gorham and Mark Litchfield were competing at the National Junior Indoor Championships in Abbotstown. Cian was up first and benefitted from his recent training camp with the Athletics Ireland performance pathway group in Portugal. Although 800m is his favoured event, he opted to take on the 1500m on this occasion. The race started off at a comfortable pace and then exploded into life over the last 400m.

Cian had to move through the gears and his turn of pace was exceptional as he moved from fourth to second on the home straight to win a silver medal in a time of 4.06.63.

Litchfield was also in action in his preferred distance of 800m. This was Mark’s first appearance in a track race in some time and he went in the third of three heats in a very keenly contested junior men’s 800m. He didn’t quite make the final but he did achieve a new PB for himself in the process of 2.03.45.

Mark, like Cian, is eligible for this race again next year and will look forward to the upcoming season with confidence from his efforts.