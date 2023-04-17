Dara Jein’s dead heat thrills Lourdes Stadium crowd

Aine Carroll of Drogheda & District AC split the two Glenmore athletes when placing second in the U15 800m.

Dara Jein of Drogheda & District AC had plenty to smile about after finishing joint first in the U8 300m.

DROGHEDA & District AC were out in force on Sunday - fielding 73 athletes - with the return of the Louth Pre-Championships competition to the Lourdes Stadium for the first time in more than three years.

The meeting attracted a record turnout, with almost 500 competitors in action on a mild and calm day which marked the beginnning of the outdoor track and field season.

Small in stature but massive in heart, young Dara Jein took part in his first-ever Louth Pre Championships, having been too young last year.

He gave it everything to take home a gold medal in his U8 60m final, but in reality he was only warming up for the main event, his 300m race.

Dara went out hard and with no fear, and as he came into the finishing straight tied for first with a Dundalk St Gerards athlete there were no holds barred.

The two literally battled all the way to the end, tumbling across the line in dramatic fashion to finish in a dead heat for first place.

New recruit Eabha Flynn made an impressive debut to place second in her first-ever U9 300m race - she is one to watch for sure - and Eve Cunningham ran strongly to finish in fifth place.

Áine Carroll brought home her first individual track medal on Sunday with an impressive run in the 800m for U15 girls. She placed second with a great run of 2min 45sec, with plenty more to come from this athlete.

Full results from the meeting are available on the Athletics Louth website.