Damaging defeat for Dundalk in Leinster League Division 1B tie with Wicklow on Mill Road

Laurence Steen picks and goes for Dundalk, with Seán Arrowsmith on his shoulder, during Sunday's Leinster League Division 1B defeat by Wicklow on Mill Road. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

It was never going to be an easy game for Dundalk RFC on Sunday. Wicklow, managed by former Dundalk coach Dan Van Zyl, travelled to Mill Road looking to avenge the 12-point defeat Dundalk inflicted on them earlier in the season.

That loss was one of only two defeats this season for the league leaders. News of Cill Dara’s bonus point loss away to Athy on Saturday night added further pressure for Dundalk to try and get something from the game.

Things didn’t start well for Dave Fearon’s side, right from the kick-off they conceded two penalties in quick succession, the second of which split the posts giving Wicklow a three-point lead.

While the half-time score would remain at 3-0 to the visitors, the first half of rugby from a purely neutral’s point of view was highly entertaining. Wicklow were very much playing some free and open rugby, attacking from all angles and Dundalk’s defence repelled them at every opportunity.

The visitors were reduced to 14 men with a yellow card but Dundalk couldn’t capitalise from the penalty. It looked as though the hosts would score the games first try midway through the half when they had a scrum right on the Wicklow line. That attack was held up and a knock-on from Dundalk allowed Wicklow to clear their lines.

The hosts would be happy going in at the break just three points behind. In recent weeks, the half-time gap has generally been significant against Dundalk. While conditions at Mill Road were cold, the pitch held up well. The floodlights came on for the second half as Wicklow entered Dundalk territory soon after the restart.

The second half would take on a familiar form as the first, both sides going close only to be let down by a handling error. Wicklow tacked on another penalty before they scored the game’s first try with just ten minutes remaining to make it 11-0.

Wicklow kicked another three points and with time up they had a scrum inside their own 10-metre line. The hosts expected the ball to be kicked to touch but inexplicably Wicklow tried to play on and knocked on at the base of the scrum.

A quick tap and go saw club captain Laurence Steen go over the line and then Darragh Conroy held his nerve to kick the conversion which secured Dundalk a valuable losing bonus point. Relegation rivals Longford secured a massive win on Saturday with a bonus point to cut the gap to the bottom of the table to just two points.

It feels as though everyone of the remaining six games for Dundalk will be deemed must win. They travel to CPL Park on Sunday to face Mullingar who are five points ahead of Dundalk. The Westmeath team ran in seven tries last time the teams faced each other back at Mill Road last October. But Sunday’s opponents are coming off a defeat away to Longford after two big wins and no doubt it will be another tough game.

Dundalk RFC: Conor Williams, Seán Arrowsmith, Robbie Farrell, Ben Mortimer, Greg Williams, Jamie Rafferty, Laurence Steen, Kamva Mgwali, James O’Connell, Conor Hennessey, Timmy Williams, Johnny Williams, Jack Connolly, Darragh Conroy, Colin Corkery.