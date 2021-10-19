D&D athletes making mark around Europe

DROGHEDA & District AC can today reflect on some remarkable performances from their athletes over the weekend, with top-class runs taking place in Paris, Amsterdam and a bit closer to home in Blanchardstown! First up was Pat O’Grady who was competing in the Paris Marathon, exactly 40 years after his marathon debut in Dublin aged just 20 when he finished in two hours 48 minutes. O’Grady trained hard and with great care for this latest race and was determined to leave nothing to chance. Sticking to his plan, the early miles were ticked off in methodical fashion as the Drogheda & District clubman and Ireland masters international completed the first 10km in under 39 minutes, which is real quality running. Hitting the half-way mark in 1:20:42, a time most club runners could only dream about achieving, had his clubmates who were tracking him on the internet doing a merry jig. When the serious questions began to be asked at the 35km point, O’Grady rose to the occasion and delivered the goods in spades over those final pain-filled kilometres, even raising a sprint finish to cross the line in 2:46:57. That time for someone aged 60 is truly world-class running, and like fine wine O’Grady continues to improve as he matures. Just when Drogheda & District members thought things couldn’t get any better, news came in of Brian Martin’s eye-opening run at the Amsterdam Half-Marathon. Martin, who often trains with O’Grady, is a quiet, unassuming runner who thinks a lot about his chosen sport. He rarely gets the pace wrong and that is one of his greatest assets as a runner. Martin ran this tough to judge distance in an incredible 1 hour 11 minutes, which is sub 5:30 per mile for 13 consecutive miles. With the phones still hopping with all the chat about these two performances, word then came in that Paul Smith, ‘the Flying Firefighter’, had finished second in his M40 category at the Autumn Open Cross-Country race in Abbotstown. This race is normally the trial for the International Masters Championships and was packed full of quality athletes eager to catch the eye of the team selectors. Smith certainly did himself no harm with this top-class run and his dedication to training is the stuff of folklore at this stage. Such was Smith’s outstanding run that he was well ahead of some of his younger opponents as the Masters categories would have been run together. In the M65 category Connor Cooney ran well to finish sixth as he continues his quest to get an Irish singlet and international recognition at Masters level. The evergreen Nuala Reilly was also in action and her strong running saw her finish fourth in her F65 category against some good opposition. And there was yet another brilliant performance for Drogheda & District AC to celebrate when Aoife Mundow was the first woman home in the National 24-Hour Championship - and eighth overall - in what was a very competitive field. Mundow ran an incredible 211.5km in those 24 hours of cold, wet weather.