D&D athletes excel in Leinster Schools test

The future of Drogheda & District AC, in other words their juvenile athletes, were in sparkling form last Wednesday on day one of the Leinster Schools Track & Field Finals at Morton Stadium in Santry.

First up for the club, representing Sacred Heart School, was Ciara O’Connor in the minor girls ‘800m final, and after a blistering start the race settled down at the 200m mark, with O’Connor settled in second spot on the shoulder of the lead runner.

Hitting the bell in 69 seconds, O’Connor held off the challenge from behind until with 300m to go she found herself in third place and in a real battle for a podium finish.

As they rounded the last bend the medal winners were clear and Ciara crossed the line in third place in a personal best time of 2:25, and more importantly secured qualification for the Schools All-Irelands in June.

Next up was Stevie Wong in the 200m U16 boys’ final, running for St. Oliver’s CC. Wong ran a super race but was outside the coveted qualifying spots, but nonetheless achieved a personal best of 25:99 when finishing in sixth place, and expect to see a lot of this talented young athlete in the months and years ahead.

Day two took place on Saturday, where Anastasia Drakoulaki’s 100m final was first on the agenda, representing Sacred Heart School.

Drakoulaki was up against some serious talent, but despite the strong headwind, (-3.7m/s) she got off to her trademark quick start and left the rest of the field with all the work to do.

At the end of a short but epic battle Drakoulaki crossed the line neck and neck with fast-finishing Sara Millea of Clane AC, so close that the electronic timing system could not separate them. They were equal to the 1/1000 of a second (13.025) and were jointly awarded first place and a coveted All-Ireland spot each.

Also from Drogheda & District AC competing for his school was Jon Canning in the shot.

The ever-improving thrower was up against some serious competition and didn’t manage to make the podium despite his best efforts.

Lily Cummins ran well in tough conditions in the Senior girls 400m, finishing outside the medals but still on an upward curve of form.

Last up of the D&D contingent was Chris Keenan in the intermediate 1500m, and in this hard-fought race he moved into a good position in the pack for the first two laps. The field then broke up somewhat, but Keenan kept pressing, and although outside the medals he crossed the line in a personal best of 4min 18 sec.

Closer to home, the Tullyallen primary schools cross-country was back on Friday, with lots of great performances from D&D athletes representing their schools.

Most notable was Beatrice Cunningham who was a clear winner in the fourth class girls race representing St Mary’s parish primary school, the first big win for this talented young athlete.

Also in the medals were Ollie Darcy with silver, and bronze medals for Nicole Wilson Parr and Killian Sheridan.

Also running cross-country last weekend was Liam Mulligan who won the Oldbridge Parkrun and equalled the course record set by Stephen Kelly, which is an eye-opening 15:50 for 5km.

Young Cillian Gogarty had a terrific run to finish fifth overall in 20:10, followed by Brian Carrig who was eighth in 21:05. Regular Parkrunner Conor Cooney was 19th in 24:37, while Paul MacArdle was 35th in 25:44, John Kirwan 66th in 32:33 and Mary Mulligan 91st in 41:04.

At the mid-week Bob Heffernan and Mary Hanley 5K road race which took place in Enfield, Co Meath, there were some fast times recorded by the club’s endurance group members, with Paul Smith their first finisher in 18th place overall in 15:23. Close behind in 23rd spot was Brian Martin who crossed the line in 15:39 when finishing 23rd overall.

Colin Leonard ran well to dip under 16 minutes with his run of 15:59, while Johnny Breen had a massive PB run to cover the course in an eye-opening 16:50.

Also running a PB time was John Reilly who was third in category with his run of 17:19, while Seán Toner also placed third in category with his run of 17:21.

Among the D&D ladies, first in was Mary Leech who ran the course in 18:12, followed by Yasmin Canning in 19:35, while Fiona Kenna was happy with her 20:11 time. Also running well were Ciara O’Reilly (20:26), Giancarlo Orlandi (22:40) and Jane Glynn (23:58).