CuChulainn Archers up their game in County Down

Northern Ireland Open gold medallist Alan Convery with CuChulainn Archers clubmate Amy McLoughlin at the recent Wolfshead and Millennium Indoor Open in the National Indoor Arena, Dublin.

THE indoor season for archery concluded a few weeks ago with more medals and Irish records for CúChulainn members, and everyone at the Ardee-based club is hopeful that they will have just as good an outdoor season as they had indoors.

While principally a target archery club, CúChulainn members also compete in both field and 3D field archery.

Last weekend saw the Northern Ireland Open and 3D Championships take place in the lovely surroundings of Carraig Woods, Banbridge, Co Down, hosted by Ballyvally Archers of Banbridge.

Competing for CúChulainn Archers were Neil Keeble, Alan Convery and Gilbert McClelland.

The competition, which took place over two days, consisted of two completely different field courses, each with 24 3D targets at unmarked distances.

The targets are set at different distances and each has scoring zones marked out on them. They can be 3D representations of large bears or tiny squirrels and anything in between, including fantasy animals such as dragons!

The archer walks through the woods to the target point, checks for the 3D target and then has to gauge the distance by eye.

Four archers go around together, shooting two at a time at each target, and then they walk to the target, score and pull their arrows and move off through the woods to the next target.

Saturday was a lovely day and this was reflected in the scores, with most of the archers scoring their best on that day.

Sunday dawned cloudy, but the rain held off and so it was still a good day to compete.

As there were two courses, those who competed on Course A on Saturday took Course B on Sunday and vice versa.

Alan Convery, shooting Compound for CúChulainn, took first place and brought home a gold medal.

Neil Keeble, shooting Barebow, placed fifth with a personal best score,and Gilbert McClelland (also Barebow) came eighth in what was a very competitive category.

CúChulainn Archers hold beginner courses throughout the year and enquiries can be made by email to cuchulainnarchers@hotmail.com