Crunch time for Dundalk in Division 1A survival bid

It’s crunch time for Dundalk this weekend as Dave Fearon’s team welcome bottom of the table Kilkenny to Mill Road on Saturday (KO: 3pm).

A victory will ensure the hosts safety in Division 1A for another season, though defeat may spell the end of the locals’ tenure in the provincial top-flight.

As it stands, Dundalk are four points clear of Kilkenny and two behind Gorey and Ashbourne. But with Kilkenny having a game in-hand – versus Ashbourne on March 5 – failure to control their own destiny could have dire consequences.

There is a bullishness around Mill Road at present, though, following a strong post-Christmas run of performances. Albeit, there have been as many losses as triumphs, admirable resistance was shown in the defeats by the division’s top two, Bective Rangers and Seapoint. Especially in the recent match with Bective where Fearon’s men were only a late conversion miss away from rescuing a share of the spoils having dominated the affair for long spells.

Kilkenny were wasteful when the teams met on their turf in October. Despite winning 12-10, the Marble city team spurned 11 points off the kicking tee in narrowly prevailing.

However, Dundalk are much changed from that outing, although they remain heavily reliant on captain Tiernan Gonnelly – a try-scorer in the last meeting – for territory, while the backline continues to lack settlement.

Since the last clash, though, Kilkenny have won just once and possess by far the league’s worst scoring differential at -92.

So Dundalk should have enough to finish their programme on a high. If they don’t, it may be a case of how low can they go.

Elsewhere, Monkstown host Gorey, Seapoint play Ashbourne and Suttonians welcome Bective.