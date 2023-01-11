County Louth links course will host the third largest event on the Legends Tour

Seapoint Golf Links in County Louth will play host to the 2023 Irish Legends from 19th June – 25th June. The Termonfeckin course is set to welcome a number of golf’s biggest names, with a host of Major winners, Ryder Cup players and senior professionals all regulars on the Legends Tour circuit.

The Legends Tour, formally the European Senior Tour, is the official tour for players over 50. Part of the PGA European Tour alongside the DP World Tour and European Challenge Tour, it offers the chance for amateurs and celebrities to play alongside the professionals in a live tournament.

A strong field is anticipated at Seapoint this summer, with the star names to be announced in due course.

It is a proud moment for Seapoint Golf Links, following a recent €1m investment by its new owners in a newly renovated clubhouse and facility upgrade. The club is in excellent shape to host the event and the announcement is testament to the new proprietors’ commitment to improving the playing experience at Seapoint, placing it firmly on the international golf map.

Speaking on behalf of Seapoint Golf Links, Marty Carr commented, “We are thrilled to bring international Tour events back to Seapoint Golf Links. It’s fantastic that members and the local community can witness legends of the game tee it up and challenge themselves on our links. It is fitting that this event will be hosted in Louth, itself known as the Land of Legends. It’s an exciting opportunity for us to work with local businesses and stakeholders to celebrate and showcase all things local.”

Phil Harrison, Legends Tour CEO, said, “We have some stunning new venues to add to the long list of world-class golf courses in 2023 and we are thrilled that, for the first time, our players will compete on the spectacular links of Seapoint. With so many local knowledgeable golf fans, everyone at Legends Tour and our players are really looking forward to what will be a fantastic week.”

Co-promoter of the event, Cian Branagan of ForeFront Sports Management added: “We are delighted to be the Co-Promoter for the 2023 Irish Legends event, alongside the Legends Tour. Having been involved with the 2022 Irish Legends, we are very excited to see this flagship event come to the beautiful, Seapoint Golf Links. We look forward to working with the club and engaging with the local community in the coming months to make this a truly unmissable event.”

Seapoint Golf Links succeeds Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort in hosting the event, where former Ryder Cup star Philip Price won out in 2022. Players competing in the 2023 Irish Legends will be announced in due course. Tickets for the June 2023 event will go on sale on Friday 27th January at 9am. For more information, visit legendstour.com.