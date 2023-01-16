Coláiste Chú Chulainn reach two All-Ireland quarter-finals

Local school Coláiste Chú Chulainn has established itself as a centre of basketball excellence with the U16 and U19 boys’ teams successfully qualifying for the All-Ireland quarter-finals. Both teams will play in the National Basketball Arena, Tallaght.

In order to get this far, the boys came through the dreaded round of 16 in both competitions. Abbey CBS from Newry were the opposition over the past two Sundays as they engaged in hard-fought contests. The Cú Chulainn boys had to dig deep in both matches but ran out eventual winners.

Having come out as north-east regional winners in both age groups, Chú Chulainn had a home draw. The U16s were first up on Sunday morning, January 8. The first half was a very close affair with Cú Chulainn leading by five points at the break. The second half was a different story, however, and smothering Chú Chulainn defensive play resulted in their opponents not getting on the scoreboard in the second half.

In the U19 fixture, Cú Chulainn’s senior squad showed their defensive prowess by really limiting the scores allowed by the opposition. This strong rear-guard play ended up being the deciding factor as Cú Chulainn’s outside shooting was not up to its usual standard so they had to find alternative ways to gain the advantage.

At the core of both panels are a contingent of players from Dundalk’s local basketball club, Dundalk Ravens. These players have been playing basketball from young age and have been the driving force behind Chú Chulainn’s successes on the court so far this year.

Mr Aaron Murray has joined the basketball coaching team in the school while also continuing his management duties with Geraldines. Mr Kelvin Slowey has been building the school’s basketballing capacity since he joined the staff from Donegal, another basketballing stronghold.

Both teams now await their opponents in the All-Ireland quarter-finals which are sure to be two proud days in Coláiste Chú Chulainn’s history.

U19 panel: Tadhg Dowdall (captain), Daniel McCabe, Osarobo Osaghae, Prosper Umeh, Anthoy Ibe, Mascuud Amir Haji, Solal Parra, Franciszek Chmielecki, David Osagie, Carl Oliobi, Flavio Cristini, David Pedro, Shawn Serebe.

U16 panel: Franciszek Chmielecki (captain), David Osagie, James Obisan, Fahd Nii-Adjei Monney, Solal Parra, Kevin Mincans, Matthew Messin, Bright N’Kongolo Kadima, Fiyin Olaleye, Mahdu Gahayr.