Coláiste Chú Chulainn earns its first haul of All-Ireland athletics medals

The local school took All-Ireland bronze in the minor boys’ 4x100m relay and Jonathan Gibson took gold in the junior boys’ pole vault.

The school's minor boys’ 4x100m relay team went into the national final race having taken silver at Leinster level. They started in lane seven and worked hard to stay in full contention through the first three legs of the relay. Fikayo Oluajo was Dundalk's fourth runner and he burned the gap in front of him to deny Regent House Netownards the bronze medal by 0.11 of a second.

Jonathan Gibson had taken silver in the Leinster junior boys’ pole vault competition, and so was going into the national final with everything to compete for. He jumped an exceptional 2.95 metres to take a 20 centimetre advantage over the second place contender from Lusk Community College.

Mr Simon Nicks, from Coláiste Chú Chulainn, said: "Athletics is an integral part of sports and activities. We were proud to take 26 medals home from the North Leinster competition and now we have 2 All Ireland medal winners for our 2024 Wall of Fame. The student's parents and teachers should be extremely proud of the achievements. Mr Conor Durning has been a great coach to the school's athletics team. We look forward to these minor and junior athletes making further progress in the coming years.”