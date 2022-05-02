Clohisey’s the clear victor in Drogheda 10K

Some of Drogheda & District's county championship 10K participants at the Scotch Hall Drogheda 10K, (l to r) Ciara O'Reilly, Mary Kinsella, Johnny Breen, Yasmin Canning, Helen Dillon and Andrea McCabe.

SUNDAY saw a comeback for what many regard as the best 10k road race in the North East as the Scotch Hall Drogheda 10K made a welcome return to a packed West Street after a two-year absence due to Covid restrictions.

There was plenty of midnight oil burned by the hard-working race committee in the weeks leading up to this event and nothing was left to chance as they strove to make this year’s event the best yet.

In the hour leading up to the start the buzz was back in spades on the main street, with Jim Nolan on the microphone entertaining the crowds, runners dressed in all the latest snazzy gear and carbon-plated shoes chomping at the bit as the clock ticked down.

Once the gun went the initial charge across West Street had to be seen as well over a thousand runners made their way up the nasty little incline in Narrow West Street on their way towards Mell and the first serious climb of the race.

Getting the pace right early on was going to be all important in this race, which was also serving as the County 10K Championship. One man who got it right was eventual winner Mick Clohisey who got round in an eye-opening 30:41 to come home a clear winner, with Aaron Smith of Cilles AC runner up in 32:11. Drogheda & District’s first finisher in fourth place overall was Paul Smith in 32:28.

Next, in seventh place, was Colin Leonard who finished strongly in a lively 33:07. Backed up by Brian Martin (33:12) and Ruaidhri Nolan (33:48), this quartet made up the winning county team.

Also running were David Walsh (13th in 35:29), Johnny Breen (19th in 36:32) and Pat O’Grady who was 21st in 36:58.

In the ladies race, Laura McDonnell from Rathfarnham AC had a clear win in 36:03, with Laura Buckley from Dunboyne AC runner-up in 37:23.

D&D’s first finisher was Yasmin Canning who ran the course in 41:21, followed by Ciara O’Reilly who was 126th in 43:53. Backed up by Helen Dillon (46:42) and Barbara Byrne (47:32) these four combined well to take the honours in the county team championships.

Close behind was Andrea McCabe who ran the course in 47:32, with Mary Kinsella also running well to finish in 48:28, while Marth Herrera ran well to finish in 48:35.

Drogheda & District AC would like to thank its main sponsor Scotch Hall, and all its other sponsors, and to acknowledge the help given by the local gardai, first aid officials and many volunteers to make this year’s race such a huge success.

The recent fine weather tempted some of the club’s athletes to take to the roads for last Wednesday’s Dundalk 10K.

John Reilly sped round the course in a lively 36:37 on his way to a category win. Close behind was Johnny O’Brien (36:45), while Martin Russell possibly had the run of the evening when crossing the line in 37:48 - a massive PB.

Paul Reilly showed that he’s recovered well from his recent Berlin Half-Marathon run when finishing in 39:26, while John Cooper continued his return to fitness with a solid 40:51.

In the 5k event which was run in conjunction with the 10k, D&D had the first three female finishers across the line, with Barbara Byrne taking the honours, followed by Eimear Knowles and Jane Glynn.

The North Leinster Schools Championships took place last week in Santry and Drogheda & District athletes represented their club and schools with distinction.

Jon Canning (St Mary’s DS) was first into action in the Shot Putt and had his best competition since turning to the throws, winning a silver medal in a new PB of 9.14m.

Anastasia Drakoulaki (Sacred Heart School) continued her fine form from the indoors with a super run in the Senior 100m final where she also placed second after cruising through her heat.

Also representing SHS, Ciara O’Connor had a fantastic run in the Minor 800m, finishing second with a PB of 2:32. Ciara also took part in the 4x100m relay, helping her school finish third overall.

Lily Cummins (Greenhills) is just back to training but has lost none of her speed, finishing a strong second in the Senior 400m.

In the 200m Saoirse Smith progressed to the final and placed a creditable fifth, while Stevie Wong was in the medals over the same distance when finishing second in the Junior race to add to a bronze medal in the 400m. Oliver Adamiak had a strong run in the 1500m, finishing seventh from a very large field of runners,while Charlie Eccles was sixth in the 400m.

At the Irish Milers Club meeting in Santry, Jordan Kelly placed fourth in the 800m in 2:01:34, while Mark O’Shea was sixth in 2:03:19.

And at Saturday’s Oldbridge Parkrun, Sean Toner gave a display of quality running to come home an easy winner in a noteworthy 17:42. Third overall was Brian Carrig (20:41), while Paul MacArdle was seventh in 24:01.

First of the D&D ladies across the line was Deirdre McFerran (27th in 28:07), with Rose Dalton 34th in 29:16 and Mary Mulligan 53rd in 49:31.