Clarke’s bittersweet Bellator win

Ciaran Clarke celebrates as opponent Abou Tounkara holds his injured shoulder which forced a stoppage in their featherweight bout at Bellator 275 in the 3Arena. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

THERE were contrasting fortunes for two of our local fighting stars at the weekend as MMA star Ciaran Clarke extended his unblemished record and Eric Donovan came up short on the undercard of the controversial Taylor v Catterall boxing clash.

Clarke now has a 5-0 record since turning professional after defeating Frenchman Abou Tounkara at Bellator 275 in the 3 Arena ob Friday night.

The SBG Ireland featherweight’s win came inside the distance but was only confirmed after Tounkara pulled out on doctor’s advice at the end of the first round after injuring his shoulder.

“It’s a bittersweet ending, to be honest,” Clarke said following the fight. “But if I could see it in my head, I was coming in the second and third. I really thought that was his best round, you know. I felt I was crowding him with the standup, he couldn’t get his shots going. That was the plan.”

In terms of getting back in the cage quickly, Clarke responded: “I’m going to have a chat with Jude, and hopefully get in there as soon as possible.

“I do need a week off after this, though. I need a week off, I just need to decompress. I basically just kept training over Christmas because I got this fight announced, so I’m looking forward to getting fat now for a week!”

Meanwhile, over at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Tullyallen-based Donovan suffered only the second defeat of his professional career at the hands of classy Cuban fighter Robeisy Ramirez on Saturday.

The writing was on the wall for Donovan as early as the first round as he was knocked to the floor, and although he got back to his feet he then suffered a serious-looking cut to his left eye, which bled heavily for the remainder of the contest.

Ramirez, a two-time Olympic champion who was looking to record his ninth win on the bounce, knocked Donovan down again in the third round and this time the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

At 36, Donovan will inevitably face questions about his future in professional boxing over the coming weeks, but he wasn’t giving any clues away about the longer term when he took to Twitter afterwards, saying: “I’m naturally hurt this morn, but immensely proud.

“Congrats to @RobeisyRamirez. You were just too good champ. I’m gutted that I couldn’t come away with a better result, but I have no regrets, I would do it again in a flash.

“Thanks to my family, my team, my sponsors and my fans.”

Donovan, a European lightweight bronze medallist back in 2010 during his amateur career, won his first 12 pro fights before losing to Zelfra Barrett for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental junior-lightweight title in August 2020.