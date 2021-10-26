Clarke set for Bellator

DROGHEDA featherweight MMA fighter Ciaran Clarke puts his unbeaten professional record on the line when he takes on England’s Jordan Barton at Bellator 270 in Dublin’s 3 Arena this Friday night.

Clarke, the reigning Drogheda Independent Sport Star of the Year, will be looking to make it four wins from four since joining the professional ranks and fans can tune in to live TV coverage of the show from 6pm on Virgin Media Two.

The headline fight sees Peter Queally take on Patricky ‘Pitbull’ for the vacant Lightweight World Championship and tickets are available via Ticketmaster.