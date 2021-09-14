Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.1°C Dublin

Cian seals Irish national team spot with 800m silver at Tailteann Games

St Peter's AC athlete Cian Gorham at the Tailteann Games. Expand

Close

St Peter's AC athlete Cian Gorham at the Tailteann Games.

St Peter's AC athlete Cian Gorham at the Tailteann Games.

St Peter's AC athlete Cian Gorham at the Tailteann Games.

Louth

As most distance running athletes are now in Cross Country mode the exceptionally long Track & Field season continues for Cian Gorham.

Cian took part in the Interprovincial Schools Competition known as the Tailteann Games on Saturday last at Morton Stadium Santry.

Cian had another strong run finishing just 200th of a second outside his PB in a time of 1.56.22.

This was a fantastic finish to what has been a brilliant year, having earlier won the National Club 800m Championship. Cian finished in second place which was enough to clinch a place on the Irish schools team that will travel to Derbyshire in England for the SIAB International Schools Track & Field Competition.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

This really was the icing on the cake for Cian getting to pull on the Irish vest,which is no more than he deserves for his dedication to training.

Cian has the added bonus that joining him on the team is his fellow Louth athlete and nemesis Neil Culchane from Ace AC which is testimony to the work being done by the Louth clubs in athletics.

Most Watched

Privacy