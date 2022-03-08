Carlow last-eight tie for the Wolves

Drogheda Wolves will face Carlow IT in their National League Division 1 quarter-final play-off.

The details of the tie were confirmed earlier today, with the Barrow Centre at Carlow IT to host the big game on Saturday week at 1pm.

Wolves, who finished third in their conference in their rookie season in the National League, will be facing southern conferences runners-up Carlow for the second time this year, having beaten them in the National President’s Cup semi-final back in January.

Meanwhile, Drogheda Wolves Ladies went down 49-41 to Queens BC in their North East League game at the weekend.

Wolves put it up to Queens for the first three periods, at the end of which they led by three points, and it was only in the last quarter that Queens gained the upper hand.

Abbey Rice, Niamh Kelly, Amy Savage and Ciara Brogan were all prominent in the first period and Wolves dominated the second quarter with the help of some superb shooting by Megan Regan who netted eight of her 10 match points in that spell.

Kelly just edged out her teammate in the scoring stakes, finishing the game with 11 points, but Queens eventually came good and ran out eight-point winners.

Wolves U16 girls lost to the league leaders Belfast Star on Friday but bounced back on Sunday to take the win against UUT – 64-27.

There was also joy for the Wolves U14 ‘A’ Boys team as they beat Dungannon 48-39 away from home in their penultimate game to hold onto their unbeaten record in the NI League.

And with only one defeat in the North East league they look forward to contesting both top-four contests and hopefully securing a place in the AICC.