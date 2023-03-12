Captain Conall O’Callaghan leads by example as Dundalk RFC win Leinster U18.5 Premier Division title with final win over Tullamore

This was as convincing as a three-point triumph could possibly be as Dundalk U18.5s completed an unbeaten provincial season with their 17th win of the campaign, collecting top-honours in the Leinster Premier Division final in Portlaoise on Saturday.

Defying the terrible conditions, which made free-flowing rugby quite difficult, Thomas Campbell’s boys were the more coherent and determined side and laid the groundwork for the victory during the opening 18 minutes when registering three tries to lead 19-0.

Captain Conall O’Callaghan was the game’s outstanding player from his centre position, making telling line breaks, showing off his delicate handling skills and forming a strong midfield partnership with Lorcan Ticehurst.

Although Fionn Duffy was equally exceptional in marshalling the forwards, calling an almost unblemished line-out operation and carrying with tremendous physicality.

Tullamore, who struggled for territory for long spells, actually opened the brighter and camped themselves in the Dundalk 22 for a sustained period, but they were unable to get within tangible range of the try-line and a turnover by Ryan Rice-Martin was a crucial aspect to the winners’ launching their first successful foray up the pitch.

The Offaly side conceded four penalties in quick succession, the last of which saw Diarmuid Reilly kick for touch and Lawrence Jones locate Duffy with his throw. Within three phases, O’Callaghan surged across the whitewash for a score that Reilly welcomed by leaping what appeared to be six feet into the sky. Duly, the No10 added the extras nine minutes in.

Before the quarter-hour, the Mill Road boys had their second major as Tullamore’s indiscipline was punished further. Jacob Dunlevy opted to tap a penalty and pass for his forwards to do the heavy work – and they did, with Duffy burrowing his way beneath the uprights. Reilly split the posts off the tee.

Try number three emanated from a wonderful, 60m run by O’Callaghan, which brought the point of play deep inside Tullamore’s half. A high tackle on the centre yielded another penalty and off the resultant scrum, Dundalk drove their way over as hooker Jones collapsed on the ball for the score. Out of his comfort zone, Reilly’s extras’ bid was off target.

Then followed a significant moment in the match. Dundalk won another penalty within a convertible distance but after some chat, Reilly opted to kick to the corner as opposed to punting for three points. The ball was lost in the following line-out and that set in motion Tullamore’s best passage of the opening period.

Their fleet-footed full-back, Pádraig Farrell, was unfortunate to be bundled into touch by O’Callaghan as he approached the five-metre line but Adam Carthy did get over within a matter of minutes and right on the stroke of the interval, Jimmy Hyland’s wonderful conversion from tight on the sideline made it a 12-point game.

The next register was crucial to the outcome and Dundalk got it nine minutes into the second half. Eoghan Staunton was integral to the move, making vital yards and drawing in defenders which gave wing Deshawn Ighodaro the space to touch down in the corner. Again, though, the tee attempt was out of Reilly’s range and in a bid to get purchase on his kick, he lost the accuracy.

Still, ahead by 17 points, the Louth natives appeared to be cruising towards an inevitable success. Though they seemed to withdraw some of their intent thereafter and with their penalty count mounting, Tullamore came back into the contest. Fabulous footwork by Farrell saw him beat three would-be tacklers and finish for a second try, which Jimmy Hyland complemented with a further two points.

Dundalk weren’t to be denied, however, and they exhibited the strength of their defence to repeatedly deny the Faithful. They were breached eventually, though the game was past the 70-minute mark when Carthy came up after scoring his second try, which was added to by Hyland’s boot.

On the wettest of days, Dundalk delivered.

Now for an All-Ireland attempt.

DUNDALK: James Canning, Lawrence Jones, Jonathan Jones; Ryan Rice-Martin, Fionn Duffy; Ronan McDonnell, Marco Jordaan, Eoghan Staunton; Jacob Dunlevy, Diarmuid Reilly; Lorcan Ticehurst, Conall O’Callaghan; Deshawn Ighodaro, Leo Mac Ruairí, Cian Kelly. Rep: Tadhg King for Martin (65).

TULLAMORE: John Guilfoyle, Ryan O’Keeffe, Adam Carthy; Thomas O’Shaughnessy, Alex Kelly; John Colgan, Tadhg Dowdall, Darragh Brennan; Adam Molloy, Rory Lynch; Seán Brennan, Jack Burns; Jimmy Hyland, Dáire Earley, Pádraig Farrell. Reps: Emmet Dunne for Guilfoyle (53), Feidhelm Moran for Early (70).