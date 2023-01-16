Canning and Keane deliver a statement in Wicklow

The willingness to step outside one's comfort zone and test themselves at provincial and national level is often what separates a good runner from a potential national class runner.

Yasmin Canning and Robbie Keane are two such athletes and both delivered a real statement of intent at last Sunday's Leinster Masters Cross-Country Championships, which took place in Rathdrum, Wicklow.

First up was Canning, ahead of her lay a tough 4k of undulating ground, and some nasty turns to be negotiated if a medal was to be won.

But cometh the hour, cometh the woman, and Canning used every ounce of her vast experience to get the early pace right, and then begin her task of reeling in the early leaders.

Going out on the last lap, Canning was well up in the rankings, and was picking off her opponents, like an Italian hit man seeking his prey.

A strong run in to the finish saw Canning earn her first individual gold provincial medal, and there couldn't have been a more popular, or deserving winner there on the day.

Next up was the men's 6k race, which turned out to be a real thriller. Robbie Keane, strengthened with hundreds of miles in his legs from his Dublin Marathon training, made every step of this race a nightmare for his opponents.

Keane poured on the pace, and seemed to relish the uphill climbs more so than the downhill sections. His dogged running saw him finish runner up in the Men's O40 category, and sixth overall in a high-class field.

With club mate Colin Leonard having a terrific run to finish close behind in 8th place, things were looking good in the team standings.

Thanks to a classy run by Rodney Thornton, who finished 14th, and Stephen Kelly who closed out the scoring with his 33rd place finish, our lads took the bronze medals in the club team category, finishing just one point behind Clane AC who took the silver medals.

The same quartet also finished third in the county team category taking those medals home for Louth. Also running well were Stephen Duggan, Alan Wade, and Paddy Murphy, who helped to push back their opponents in the team scoring

Meanwhile, over in Abbotstown, some of our junior athletes were in action at the AAI Junior Track and Field Championships.

Competition at these championships is always of a high standard and the medals never come easy at Junior level. First up was Anastasia Drakoulaki, running in heat two of the 60m, where a good start is all-important.

Drakoulaki got away well from the blocks and held good form on her way to a fourth place finish in 8.20. Unfortunately for her, this turned out to be the fastest Heat of the day and she just missed out on making the final.

Also running, but this time in the junior men's 1500m was Chris Keenan. Racing this distance over seven and a half laps of this tight track isn't for the faint hearted, Keenan dug in deep when the going got tough to finish third in heat one in a noteworthy 4:12:93.

With the medals being decided on the fastest times over two heats, Keenan placed 12th overall, as heat two had the bulk of the fastest times, which can sometimes happen.

Closer to home, at last Saturday's Oldbridge Parkrun, our first finisher in eighth place overall was James Lawlor in 23:44, followed by Tony Corcoran who was ninth in 24:07.

Next in 23rd spot was Paul MacArdle who ran the course in 25:55. Regular Parkrunner Mary Mulligan was 66th in 40:22, while Audrey Corcoran was 72nd in 45:49.

Drogheda and District would like to wish Liam Mulligan the best of luck as he represents Ireland at the CrossCup Hannut tour event in Belgium next Sunday.

Mulligan is a great advert for all that's good about club athletics, and always has time for his younger club mates who love to watch him run.

Mulligan has come through the group training structure, rarely misses a session, and is a coach's dream, such is his dedication to training.

Our club and county bronze medal winning team, with Yasmin Canning at the Leinster Masters’ Cross-Country Championships in Wicklow.