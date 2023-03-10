Busy month for Carlingford Knights

It’s been a busy February for Carlingford knights with both mini and youth sections in full action. We now have mini teams competing in North-East Leinster competition from U8s to U12s

Our U8s have competed in three blitzes so far this year and this age group continues to grow with kids from all over the Cooley Peninsula.

If any parent wants to bring their kid down to give rugby a go, we would love to see you at mini rugby every Saturday from 9:15am to 10am for U7/U8s: U9/I10: 9:30am to 10:30am; U10/U11: 10am-11am.

Our youth rugby is still growing well, with over 70 youth players out training regularly between our U14 and U16 boys’ teams and our youth girls’ teams.

Our youth boys’ teams have been in Leinster Cup action with the U14s away to Cill Dara and home to Clontarf and our U16s away to Suttonians. Our U16s also had a fantastic win away to Ophir recently.

The youth girls’ section continues to grow steadily and the girls had a superb draw at home to Navan, who would be one of the strongest teams in the region.

The youth girls have now also started midweek training in the Foy Centre, which is fantastic.