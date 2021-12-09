Boyne warm to the task in chilly Kilkenny

THE Boyne AC contingent were rewarded for their hard work in training with some fine results on the final day of the All-Ireland Cross-Country Championships.

Hosted by Gowran AC in Kilkenny, there were some enthralling over a tough and demanding course in cold but sunny conditions.

The four young athletes from Boyne AC had an early start as they made their way to the Marble City, all having qualified for this prestigious competition through their provincial championships.

The Under-11 were first to the line, among a huge field of 177 athletes, with Boyne represented by Ava Hand, Isabelle Winters and Ellen Boylan.

As the race progressed over the 1500m route, all three pushed hard to stay with the leading groups, and certainly gave it their all over this tough, unrelenting course.

First home for the club was Ava, finishing in a fine 57th place overall, with Isabelle and Ellen not too far behind. This was a great achievement for these young athletes in their first national event, which will definitely not be their last.

Also competing on the day, Ally Fennell ran a great race in the U-13 event, finishing in a creditable 70th place from a field of more than 160 athletes.

Having placed in the top 12 in the Leinster Championships, Ally held her composure over the 2,500m distance, and stayed strong throughout the tough race.

Meanwhile, Boyne AC will hold their inaugural GOAL mile on St Stephen’s Day at 11am in Meadow View Field.

Registration can be made through the GOAL website or on the day, and all are welcome to come along, to walk or jog and support this worthy cause.