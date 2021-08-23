Boyne take derby bragging rights at Mill Road

Delight on the face of Robbie Vallejo, Boyne as he makes his way to score the opening try against Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

THE return of domestic club rugby saw Louth rivals Dundalk and Boyne take to the field following almost 18 months of a Covid inflicted lay-off.

The weather even produced a fanfare for the occasion, with thunder and lightning accompanied by a torrential downpour at the opening and closing of this encounter at Mill Road last Saturday.

The long lay-off obviously has seen a vast change in the line-up of the Boyne team, with numerous young players stepping up to this grade. Indeed it was a feature of this game in terms of pace and enthusiasm, with the Boyne youngsters running from all angles and at every opportunity.

Dundalk also had many new faces in their line-up, particularly in the backs where they were seriously lacking in experience.

Their forward unit was hugely impressive though and in the opening minutes they had the Boyne pack in all sorts of trouble in the set scrums thanks largely to the efforts of props Stephen McGivern and Robert Farrell.

This forward dominance in the early stages looked ominous for Boyne and a series of scrums resulted in penalties for the home side. Eventually they conceded a penalty try which opened the scoring for the home side in the seventh minute to go seven points in front.

However, to Boyne’s credit they did come to terms with Dundalk’s scrum power and whilst they were still under pressure, nevertheless they managed sufficient stability to win their own ball.

Scrum half Nicky Smith was a livewire and between him and Michael Briscoe at out half they managed to relieve the intense pressure to set up the line to keep the home side on the back foot for spells.

From a Dundalk penalty for crossing in the 15th minute Boyne set up a series of attacks and took play deep into the visitors’ territory.

The pace and willingness of the Boyne backs continued to pose great problems for Dundalk and the ever alert full back Robbie Vallejo entered the attack at every opportunity. He combined beautifully with winger James Farrell to register a superb opening try for Boyne when he made the extra man, taking the ball before exchanging transfers with Farrell to score.

Briscoe added the extras to level the scores.

Despite Boyne’s inadequacies in scrums and lineouts, Dundalk couldn’t exploit these areas and it was Boyne who took the lead before half-time with another converted try.

There was great work initially by wing forward Rory Hennessy to set up centre Graeme McQuillan, and he made a superb break, outstripping the Dundalk defence which ended with Collie Joyce-Ahearn finishing off the move in the corner for a try which again Briscoe converted to bring the half-time score to 14-7.

Once again Dundalk opened the second half in determined fashion and went all out to use their forward superiority to gain control.

They had Boyne under sustained pressure and did manage to cross the line on two occasions through Robert Farrell and McGivern, but both efforts was adjudged to be held up and Boyne managed to hold them out from the resultant five-metre scrums.

Dundalk felt they weren’t getting any rewards from the referee for their scrum dominance, but in open play it was Boyne who looked the more threatening.

Their third try was another spectacular effort and began on their own 22’ with a lethal breakout. This time it was that man again Vallejo who sprinted out of his 22’ to make the initial break and Kevin McCleery, who replaced Briscoe at half-time, evaded the Dundalk tackles by scorching up the middle.

Several deft transfers saw Vallejo finish what he had started by taking the scoring pass and touch down for his side’s third try.

McCleery made it a seven-pointer with the conversion and bring his side 14 points clear with 20 minutes remaining.

Boyne now had control and put Dundalk on the defensive for long spells. Following a close-in infringement by the home side the crafty Ahearn took a tap penalty and crashed over for the fourth try which was converted by McCleery who also landed two late penalties.

Boyne closed the game with another sublime try through their impressive winger Farrell.

They take on Longford next weekend at Shamrock Lodge in the Colm O’Shea Leinster Junior Cup, while Dundalk’s first team are seeking a friendly match and their 2nds travel to Ashbourne.

DUNDALK: Daragh Conroy; David Murdock, Andrew Williams, Ciaran Lennon, Jack Cassidy; Conor Hennessy, Jack Hughes; Stephen McGivern, Sean Arrowsmith, Robert Farrell; Eoin Sullivan, Ben Mortimer; Enda Murphy, Tom Dorian, Tiernan Gonnelly. Replacements: Ryan McShane, Darragh Maher, Robin McGee, Christopher McGeady, Jonathan Williams.

Boyne: Robert Vallejo; James Farrell, Cathal Greene, Graeme McQuillan, Jack Mitchell; Michael Briscoe, Nick Smith; Tadgh O’Reilly, Matthew O’Callaghan, Patrick Prendergast; Evan McGinn, Conor Callaghan; Rory Hennessy, Ben Dunphy, Collie Joyce-Ahearn.Replacements: Cianan Quinn, John Horan, Sean Callan, Adam Brodigan, Kevin McCleery.