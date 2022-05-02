Boyne sprint gang star for their schools

Boyne AC trio (l to r) Sean Stratton, Adam Byrne and Cathal Monaghan won the sprint relay for St Mary's DS.

FOLLOWING a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Irish Schools Athletics Track & Field Championships got under way with the North Leinster competition on Wednesday and Friday last, where a dozen competitors from Boyne AC togged out in their school colours with great success.

Athletes from across the north of the province descended on Santry for two action-packed days of competition, and for most this was their first time to take part in a schools competition.

Whilst many competitors would also be members of their local club, the competition also gives those who are not the opportunity to experience a high level athletics event, and compete alongside their school peers.

On Day 1, Boyne AC members had plenty of medal-winning performances, and places secured for the Leinster Schools Championships in just over a fortnight’s time.

On the track Leon King Abor took his usual top spot on the podium in the Boys 100m, representing St Oliver’s CC, followed closely by Sean Stratton (St Mary’s DS) in second and fellow St Mary’s student Adam Byrne who was just pipped on the line into fourth place.

In the Girls 100m Nina King Abor took the second gold of the day for this talented family, while younger brother Ledley took second place in his 100m sprint, both also representing St Oliver’s.

Aimee Rice was part of the gold medal winning relay team representing Greenhills School, a great result for this young lady who works tirelessly at every training session and is starting to reap the rewards.

Also running well in their events were Stella Higgins, Harry Bell and Calum Reilly.

In the field Oliver Carolan - no stranger to the medal winners’ podium - took gold in the Boys Javelin and silver in the Shot Put representing St Marys DS, while Euan Canniffe- (Drogheda Grammar School) added yet another gold to his ever-growing medal collection with a fine win in the Javelin.

Hannelle Raji jumped a new PB of 4.40m to take a comfortable win in the Long Jump, another exciting prospect for the upcoming track & field season.

Day 2 saw yet some more amazing performances from Boyne AC athletes, with Hannah Newman the big winner on the day when taking gold in both the Girls U16 Shot Put and Long Jump, representing Drogheda Youthreach.

This young lady is continuing to go from strength to strength and is set for a very successful season this year.

Hannele Raji took yet another medal as she secured bronze in the Shot Put.

Nina King Abor was back on the podium as she took a comfortable win in her 200m final and it was a one-two-three in the Senior Boys 200m as Leon King Abor, Sean Stratton and Adam Byrne took the podium places in that order.

Out in the field it was yet another gold for Euan Canniffe in the Senior Boys Discus.

Finishing off a great day, Adam and Sean, along with Cathal Monaghan, took gold in the Senior 4x100m relay final representing St Mary’s DS.

All these medal winners now qualify for the Leinster School Championships.