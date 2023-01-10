Boyne put proud home record on the line against league leaders Bective

Eoghan Duffy continued his try-scoring exploits for Boyne against Suttonians but later went off with a hamstring injury. Picture: Colin Bell

Head coach Vic Ball told the Drogheda Independent: "We didn't really take any time off over Christmas. We kept ourselves ticking over with a lot of gym work and stuff on the pitch, and we had a training game against Wanderers in Dublin on Saturday to blow away the cobwebs."

BOYNE put one of the proudest records in Leinster junior rugby on the line this coming Saturday when Division 1A leaders Bective Rangers look to boost their title prospects with a trip to Shamrock Lodge (kick-off 2.30pm).

The Drogheda club have held their own in the top-flight since landing the 1B title and promotion last spring and have been particularly impressive on their own patch where they are unbeaten in the league since going down 15-13 to Cill Dara way back on December 8, 2019.

Of course, one entire season was lost to Covid-19 after that, but, nevertheless, the run now stands at 13 home wins on the bounce over the course of three years.

It's a big ask to add to that tally of victories against one of Ireland's oldest clubs, one that competed in the AIL for two decades and is anxious to get back there, but Boyne have been pulling out all the stops to prepare for what looks on paper to be their toughest home match of the campaign.

"It's going to be a tough match, but I do think anyone can beat anyone in this league and it comes down to the performance on the day. We want to get back on the horse after two (away) defeats. We targeted those games and things didn't go for us, but we're not looking down at relegation.

"Our goal before the season started was top half of the table and win the Towns Cup and both those goals are still there for us, but we haven't won on the road this season and we want to get that monkey off our backs."

As for the three-year unbeaten home league record, well that's something even coach Ball wasn't aware of!

"That's a good stat and we would want to keep that record going," he said.

"Playing at home is a big thing for any team because it's the home comforts. It's like a family and you have the support and you know what to expect.

"We have a humble situation at Shamrock Lodge. It's a mindset. A lot of teams don't enjoy coming to the Lodge, they don't like the long walk to the pitch, but that's something we thrive on.

"We've been in this situation in the past where we've had results go against us in the league and the boys know the solution and it's down to hard work. They have enjoyed their Christmas, but we have to get down to business this week because it's a huge month for us. We go to (second-placed Gorey) next and then (third-placed) Monkstown at home before the end of the month and it's important to pick up a couple of wins."

Even a bonus point or two wouldn't go amiss for Boyne after those back-to-back defeats to Suttonians and bottom club Ashbourne before Christmas. Both losses were by a margin of nine points and therefore the Drogheda men travelled back up the M1 empty-handed, leaving them in mid-table but in danger of being sucked into the relegation zone.

They lost the reverse fixture to Bective 31-15 when the sides met at Donnybrook earlier in the season and will have to plan without captain Collie Joyce-Ahearne who has taken on a new role as a set-piece coach, working with the forwards, as well as another regular starter, Jack Mitchell, who has gone travelling to South America.