Boyne forward stars for the boys in green

THERE is great excitement this week in the youth section of Boyne Rugby Club following the inclusion of one of their players, Mahon Ronan, in the Irish Schools team competing at the ongoing U18 Men’s Six Nations Rugby Festival.

This festival is being held in Ireland this year, with all the games taking place at Donnybrook in Dublin.

The impressive young Mahon has managed to gain selection to the Irish Schools side and that is regarded as a very prestigious breakthrough for a club player.

He is a student at St Mary’s DS where Ireland winger Shane Horgan also attended in the 1990s, while another former Boyne youth player and St Mary’s pupil - Karl Martin - competed for Ireland Schools in the U18 Six Nations Festival in 2019 and went on to sign for French Top 14 club Montpellier where he remains today.

Mahon justified his selection with an excellent performance against Scotland on Saturday last at Donnybrook in the first of three Ireland games which will take place during the nine-day international festival.

Indeed, the big second row forward managed to get on the scoresheet with the opening and closing tries of the match, the second of those after charging down an attempted clearance kick.

But apart from his try-scoring heroics, Mahon also managed to have a good all-round game, securing great lineout ball and showing marvellous athleticism in the loose.

Needless to say, his performance delighted the sizeable attendance from Boyne RFC at the match.

With Mahon’s help, the Irish team won their opening match against Scotland on a 36-20 scoreline and now play Wales this Wednesday in Donnybrook at 5:30pm before they wind up their Festival campaign with a match against England at the same venue on Sunday next at 4:30pm.

Ireland Schools also beat Italy away earlier this year.

Mahon follows a stream of players from Boyne Rugby Club who have achieved international recognition at all levels of Irish rugby. He is a cousin, incidentally, of former Munster and Ireland player Niall Ronan.

Mahon’s grandfather Jim Walker has been prominent in the game of rugby at player, administration and refereeing levels for more than 50 years and naturally is extremely proud of his grandson’s achievements.