Boyne draw a blank in Leinster League defeat by Bective

Last Saturday was a dismal day all round for the Boyne team and supporters. On a bitterly cold afternoon, with a stiff, chilled breeze blowing down the pitch from the Moneymore end, complemented by a blinding, setting sun, the conditions presented the home side with first half problems.

Boyne did try to combat the variables by playing possession rugby and for the first quarter it looked as if this strategy would pay dividends. Although Bective were quick off the mark when they managed a series of good rucks which brought them deep into the Boyne half and ended with their out-half crossing for their first try. They failed with the conversion to give them a five-point start on nine minutes.

Boyne were hard pressed to get out of their own half and clearance kicks were repelled by the stiff breeze. Their forwards had to work very hard to keep possession and from the outset, their set scrum was in serious trouble, denying them good platform ball for their backs to work with.

Bective, on the other hand, were patient and moved the ball with skill and purpose which kept the home side defending valiantly. Their next score didn’t come until the 35th minute when intense pressure paid off with their forwards reaping the rewards of their dominance, scoring a pushover try which emanated from a line-out.

Some confusion preceded this try. Boyne were awarded an indirect penalty and chose to scrum down rather than kick for touch because of the conditions. The referee, however, reversed his original decision and awarded a full penalty to Bective who kicked for touch. The reversal of the decision seemed to come from ‘backchat’ from a Boyne player who received a yellow card.

Up to this point, the home side were managing to hold the attacking threat of the visitors. They failed to add the extra points to bring their score to 10-0 coming up to the half-time whistle.

However, Bective were not finished yet and they added another converted try in the second minute of first half injury-time to bring them to 17 points.

INEXPLICABLE

What followed baffled many with an inexplicable additional 13 minutes of first half injury-time allowed by the official. During this period, Bective tagged on another try when their wing-forward broke from a set scrum to touch down. They converted this try to leave them with a commanding 24-point interval lead and a bonus point in the bag.

The second half failed to produce a score from either side with Bective content to control the game through the dominance of their forwards. They kept it tight and didn’t allow Boyne any worthwhile attacking opportunities.

Boyne’s incursions were rare into Bective danger territory with frustration creeping into their moves, eventually leading to a red card from the referee for a high tackle late in the game.

Bective fully deserved their win, which consolidates their position at the head of the league table. They controlled the game for extensive periods and also made use of the conditions during the first half.

This was another setback for the Shamrock Lodge outfit, who have dipped in form in their league recent games. Their backline rarely got the chance to stretch the Bective defence.

The Louth side have two more home games left and three away to complete their campaign, the first of which is away to Gorey on Saturday at 2:30pm.

Boyne: Robbie Valejo; Kevin McCleery, Cathal Greene, Graeme McQuillan (captain), Eoghan Duffy; Michael Briscoe, Charles Gallen; Tadgh O’Reilly, Pat Shuttleworth, Hugh Carolan; Conor Callaghan, Oisín Howell; Karl Keogh, Ciarán Smith, Ben Dunphy. Reps: Pádraic Mongey, Patrick Prendergast, Feargal Moore, Evan McGinn, Liam McEneaney.