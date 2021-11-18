Boyne contingent save their best run until last

It was gold for Boyne's Under-16 Boys team of Jack Devitt, Caoimhin McShane, Sean Cummins and Alex Devine.

BOYNE AC’S Under-16 Boys team provided a fitting finale to last Friday’s Athletics Louth Cross-Country Juvenile Relays when capturing gold in their race in the grounds of Drogheda & District AC.

A dry but cold evening saw 44 young athletes from Boyne AC take on their competitors from all across the Wee County, and what a fine job they all did.

The relays are always a great event in athletics, with teamwork the main focus in what is usually a more individual sport, and with its ever-increasing membership Boyne fielded 11 teams over all the age groups.

The Under-10 Girls got things under way and set the bar high with a win for the talented foursome of Isabelle Winters, Hila Raji, Florrie Levins and Aoife McCabe.

Not far behind, but just missing out on the medals, were the team of Ruby Cooper, Cara Fagan, Veronica Jhuboo and Ericka Archer.

The Boys Under-10 team were on the podium too as they took home a well-deserved bronze, having qualified for the final through heats due to the large number of teams entered.

This was a great result for Leyton Byrne, Cillian Hickey, Will Gow and Marco Ozolins.

The medals kept flying in as the Under-12 Girls team stormed to the gold medals thanks to some speedy runs over the 400m distance from Dara Winters, Ava Hand, Bonnie Hegarty and Wannita McCabe.

Also having a great race were the team of Romane Njuguna, Robyn Reilly, Melania Brokane and Ellie Russell.

The Under-12 Boys team of Keilan Byrne, Vadim Krasnakov, Louis Devitt and Riley Byrne were unlucky to just miss out on a medal, finishing in a fine fourth overall, with the quartet of Eoin McEntee, Ruadhan Fangerau, Thomas Collins and Ronin Cowley just behind.

Also crossing the line in an impressive fourth were the Under-14 Girls team of Iveta Jasinskaite, Ally Fennell, Emma Winters and Rebecca Heading, with great running also from the team of Hannelle Raji, Aimee Rice, Mikeala Vancane and Grace Matthews.

It was back onto the podium for the Boys Under-14 team, as they scooped bronze in a tough race thanks to fine runs from Harry Devitt, Callum Reilly, Jay Doherty and Harry Bell.

Topping off a great evening, there was a super gold for the Under-16 Boys team, who worked hard to secure victory thanks to strong runs from Jack Devitt, Caoimhin McShane, Sean Cummins and Alex Devine.