Boyne blitz Christmas 5k

The ever-popular Christmas 5k, hosted by Drogheda & District AC, took place on Sunday last, with a huge turnout despite the inclement weather.

With the frost from the previous days finally melting away, the race was definitely on, and almost 500 participants took to the start line in the Lourdes Stadium, with both young and old testing themselves over the 5,000m distance.

First home for Boyne AC, Andrew White finished third in his category in a super speedy time of 18.18, and along with Mark Dowling, who finished in 21.13, Colin Condun in 23.33 and Louis Devitt in 24.04, made up the fifth place men’s team.

Making it a real family affair, Louis' brother, Jack, was next across the line in 24.51, with brother Harry in 25.30 and mum Noreen not far behind in 26.58. Sisters Shauna and Aimee Rice finished in a super time of 23.09 and 25.49 respectively, while mother and son, Stephanie and Cillian Everitt, who was flying as he finished in 25.27, impessing – mum Stephanie running a new PB time of 27.51.

Blathnaid Wall had the company of daughters Laoise and Roisin along the route, with all three finishing just under the 35-minute mark. Jean Marie Nawn was delighted to have her young daughter alongside her, as they tackled the tough distance, with daughter Ella just out sprinting her mum finishing in 27.36, with Jean Marie crossing the line in 29.20.

Deirdre Cadden just dipped under the 30-minute mark, finishing in 29.47, while mum Joan ran well to finish in 33 minutes, while sisters Fiona Walsh and Nicola Stafford also finished under the 30-minute mark, crossing the line together in 28.24.

Timi Oluwabolwae had his three children and nephew for company, with all putting great effort into their runs, and quickly catching up with their super speedy dad. Also running well were Bala Baskaran, who was surprised with his time following a long spell away from running , finishing in 30.49, while Nicola Veale was also delighted with her 23.50 as she took a welcome break from racing the longer distances.

Rebecca Carolan ran alongside sister Stephanie to finish in 27.51, while club captain Jack O'Donoghue crossed the line in 25.11. Gemma Fogarty ran a super 28 minutes flat, while Hannah Newman, more known for her success as a shot putter, ran a super 33.31.

Monika Dembna Jhuboo ran a great race along side her children, finishing in 34.18, while Michael Black showed his speedy skills running 34.49, and it was great to see Jackie Clarke back in action, as she ran a great race to finish in 36.27 following a long spell away from the sport.

With training now finished for 2022, Boyne AC would like to wish all its members and their families a wonderful Christmas and a very Happy New Year, and would like to invite everyone to take part in their GOAL Mile on Stephen's Day in Meadow View Field at 11am.