Boyne beaten by the minimum in Leinster League thriller with Gorey

Boyne made the long trip to the south-east for this Leinster League game against a Gorey side who are currently in contention at the top of this league.

The first round encounter between these sides was one of the best games witnessed at Shamrock Lodge for a long time. There was little to separate them on that occasion with Boyne winning on the narrowest of margins.

This game didn’t disappoint and the spoils went to the home side when this time they were the victors on the narrowest of margins.

The ‘sunny south-east’ certainly didn’t live up to its reputation with overcast conditions prevailing throughout the game at Clonattin, but thankfully the rain stayed away.

Gorey elected to play with the stiff breeze in the first half. Both teams went at each other right from the kick-off and a hugely entertaining game ensued with six tries and another close encounter keeping both sets of supporters in tense mode right up until the final whistle.

It was Gorey who were first out of blocks with a penalty to give them a three-point lead on the fifth minute. Boyne followed up with a series of attacks which saw forwards, Hugh Carolan and Oisín Howell make good breaks before releasing their backs through winger Eoghan Duffy and then full-back Robbie Vallejo.

This attack took them deep into Gorey territory and their pressure saw them win a penalty just 10’ out. They elected to take a tap penalty and drove at the home sides defence before releasing their backline. Unfortunately, a misplaced pass saw a promising move break down and the chance of opening their scoring account evaporated.

Gorey didn’t waste any time to turn their good luck into attack and they too showed pace and slick hands in their backline to score out wide. They missed the conversion but moved ahead by eight points on the 20th minute.

From the restart, Gorey had their tails up and were soon back on the move again inside Boyne’s half and a series of drives by their forwards took them into the Boyne 22’. Under serious pressure, the Boyne defence was breached and Gorey went over the white chalk to score close to the posts.

The conversion was missed when the ball slipped off the kicking tee. This left the home side with a 13-point lead after 25 minutes. Boyne had played good rugby but failed to capitalise on the scoreboard and were caught on the break up to this point of the game. They found themselves with a lot to do to get back into this game and their character shone through when they refused to buckle.

Their set scrum led the way and they got on top when they won a penalty close in. Hooker, Shuttleworth tapped and sucked in the opposition before offloading to Dunphy and a couple of passes later No8 Karl Keogh dotted down close to the posts. Keogh also converted and Boyne were now back in the game, 13-7, on 30 minutes.

As half-time approached, Boyne mounted another series of attacks. Captain and centre McQuillan powered through the midfield with his fellow centre Cathal Greene on his shoulder. Prop Tadgh O'Reilly then picked from the ensuing ruck and forced another Boyne penalty.

Boyne were now playing with great intensity and a series of tap and go's released Vallejo to score out on the right just coming up to the half-time whistle. Keogh's conversion was just narrowly wide to leave the half-time score, 13-12..

The second half continued at a frenetic pace with both teams seriously testing each other’s defences. Boyne managed to get their scrum and lineout functioning well and second rows Callaghan and Howell were driving their team from the engine room.

It was Gorey who drew first blood in the second half. From a penalty on halfway, Gorey kicked from the lineout which caught out the Boyne defence and Gorey mauled all the way to the line, once again scoring close to the posts.

The conversion put Gorey back into back into the driving seat with a two score lead, 20pts to 12pts, on the 55th minute. The match continued apace with a number of Gorey players going off due to the attritional match.

Boyne were very unlucky not to score when Duffy was tackled going over the line and unfortunately the ball went loose in the tackle.

Their was still plenty of energy left in the Boyne side and another a fine break by centre McQuillan brought play close to the Gorey line.

Gorey forced a scrum from the Boyne attack but Boyne disrupted the Gorey ball with young Liam MacEneaney – getting his first Leinster League start at scrum-half – skilfully intercepting the Gorey scrum-half's pass and diving over the line close to the Gorey posts.

Keogh kicked the simple conversion and now just a point separated the sides, 20-19, on the 65th minute. Boyne emptied their bench when going all out for the win in the remaining minutes but despite their efforts, try as they might, they just couldn't get a foothold in the Gorey half and Gorey managed to see out the game with the narrowest of wins.

Once again, this was a fantastic game of rugby served up by both teams. What must have been encouraging to the Boyne coaches and mentors, was the great improvement in the level of their performance from the previous week against Bective.

The set scrum improved immeasurably and managed to get good platform possession for their backs.

They have another tough encounter on Saturday at Shamrock Lodge against Monkstown who are occupying a top four position in this league. Kick-off: 2:30pm.

Boyne: R Vallejo; G McQuillan; C Greene; E Duffy; M Briscoe; L MacEneaney; T O'Reilly; P Shuttlewortth; H Carolan; O Howell; C Callaghan; C Smith; B Dunphy; K Keogh. Replacements: P Mongey; P Prendergast; E McGinn; F Moore; C Quinn;